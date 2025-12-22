Giants Legend Warns Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman Against Joining His Old Team

With the regular season winding down, attention is shifting: Not just to the playoffs, but to the upcoming head-coaching carousel as well. Right now, the New York Giants sit among the few teams without an HC lined up for 2026. And they’re clearly in the market. One name that has quickly surfaced is Marcus Freeman. But not everyone thinks that move makes sense, especially Giants legend Golden Tate.

“If I’m Marcus Freeman, I say hell to the no, and I stay right here,” Tate said melodically during his recent appearance on Up & Adams Show. “You have something amazing, Marcus. And if I’m just looking outside, Marcus doesn’t have any background in NFL. I don’t think he’s ever been an intern or done anything in the NFL. That’s a huge jump, buddy.”

Tate’s comments came amid growing buzz around Freeman’s name, sparked after Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that Freeman would be a serious candidate in the Giants’ search. Garafolo noted, “Marcus Freeman has been mentioned as a guy who should be in their head coaching search; yes, that is the case. I expect him to be the foremost among the college candidates… This is going to be a widespread search.”

Still, Tate (who is a Notre Dame alum and spent multiple seasons in the NFL, including time with the Giants), believes Freeman is far better in a position to stay at the college level, at least for now. And the reasons are fairly obvious. Notre Dame rewarded Freeman with a four-year contract extension through the 2030 season. He’s reportedly making around $9 million per year as per his contract terms.

But money isn’t the only factor. Performance matters too, and that’s exactly why the Giants seem interested. Freeman has quickly emerged as one of the rising stars in college football. Since taking over as HC of the Fighting Irish in December 2021, the 39-year-old has compiled a 43–12 record, good for a .782 winning percentage across four seasons.

That success includes a 14–2 campaign in 2024, when Notre Dame reached the CFP National Championship Game. It was followed by a 10–2 finish this season that ended with a controversial CFP snub. Freeman is widely viewed as calm, composed, and authentic. The very traits that naturally attract NFL interest. So it’s easy to see why the Giants would take a long look.

But Tate’s argument cuts the other way. When you combine Freeman’s lack of NFL experience with the stability and success he already has in South Bend, and then factor in the Giants’ recent struggles, it’s hard to argue that now is the right time.

“I think the time will come,” Tate added. “But the time is not now to be inserting yourself into the NFL with what you have in Notre Dame, for one. But also, we’ve had a bunch of guys who hadn’t been able to figure it out in New York. And now you think the guy who has no experience at all in NFL, from my understanding, I think both parties are better off now.”

With Freeman’s candidacy still up in the air, it naturally raises the bigger question: Who is the right fit to take over in New York? That’s where the conversation takes a sharp turn, and where the Giants’ next big decision truly begins.

Golden Tate explains what kind of head coach the Giants should pursue

With the Giants officially out of the playoff picture, the focus naturally shifts to what comes next. And who comes next on the sideline? And given how this season unraveled, New York can’t afford to drag its feet and risk losing top head-coaching candidates while other teams move quickly. Which brings up the real debate: do the Giants go with a proven HC? Or do they take a swing at a younger option?

Just this season, we’ve seen younger head coaches like Liam Coen and Ben Johnson guide the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears to 11–4 records, keeping both teams firmly in the playoff hunt with only a couple of games left. So when Kay Adams posed that exact question to Golden Tate, the former NFL wideout made an important distinction. For him, it’s not about age. It’s about experience.

“The youth of the coach doesn’t bother me because all those coaches that you hired, they at least had a few years in NFL to see how it’s done,” he added. “But even if you hire Marcus Freeman, who is he going to hire as his assistant coaches?”

As things stand, Freeman is just one name in a growing pool of candidates. Others are reportedly in the mix as well, with NFL experience on their resume. We’re talking about the Green Bay Packers DC Jeff Hafley, Indianapolis Colts DC Lou Anarumo, Washington Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury, and Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak. There’s no clear frontrunner yet, and that uncertainty remains the story for now.

But one thing feels clear: the Giants would prefer answers sooner rather than later. Will it be Marcus Freeman or someone else? That we shall see.