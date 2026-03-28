Giants Legend Tom Coughlin Announces Major Award Win After $34 Million Contribution

Tom Coughlin has always been associated with long-term vision, commitment, and a deep sense of care for others. That mindset is exactly what led the former New York Giants head coach to establish the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund. Now, after decades of supporting families affected by pediatric cancer, that work is being recognized. According to reports, Coughlin and his daughter, Keli Coughlin Joyce, co-founders of the foundation, will receive the President’s Medallion.

“We are honored to share that Coach Coughlin and Keli Coughlin Joyce are receiving the President’s Medallion at the One Jax Humanitarian Awards on Thursday, April 30, at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts,” the foundation’s official X handle shared the news.

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The honor will be presented at the 2026 OneJax Humanitarian Awards, an initiative led by OneJax since 1970. The award recognizes individuals whose community service reflects true humanitarian leadership. It’s defined by vision, commitment, and a lasting impact on others.

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The President’s Medallion, in particular, is reserved for those whose influence goes far beyond their professional careers and helps strengthen entire communities.

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Coughlin and his daughter fit that description. And the foundation itself traces back to a deeply personal moment. During his time at Boston College, one of his players, Jay McGillis, was diagnosed with leukemia at just 21.

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Coughlin stayed closely involved, visiting often and witnessing both the emotional toll and financial strain on the family. McGillis passed away in 1992 after an eight-month battle, a moment that left a lasting impact on Coughlin.

“I wanted to give back in a way that I knew how after having gone through the experience with Jay McGillis’s family and seeing what they went through,” he said. “I wanted very much to help families who had a child with cancer.”

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That experience eventually led him to launch the foundation after becoming the first head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 1995. Named in McGillis’s honor, the Jay Fund was created to support families of children battling cancer. What began as a single golf tournament has since grown into a multi-million dollar philanthropic effort.

Tom Coughlin transformed his foundation into a $34 million effort

The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation was relatively small in its early years during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Its first fundraiser in 1996, a Celebrity Golf Tournament, reportedly brought in about $51,600. At that stage, its mission was primarily focused on supporting leukemia patients.

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Fast forward more than two decades to 2017, and that same fundraising event was generating over $600,000. By then, the organization had already distributed $8 million in assistance to more than 4,000 families across Florida, New York, and New Jersey.

Now, as Tom Coughlin and Keli Coughlin prepare to be honored for their work, the scale has grown even further. The foundation has delivered more than $34 million in aid to over 6,700 families.

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Annual initiatives like the Champions for Children Gala continue to drive that mission forward, while also creating meaningful community moments, including events hosted at Giants facilities for children and families.

Now, when you look at that growth and long-term impact, it becomes pretty clear why OneJax chose to award Tom and Keli Coughlin the President’s Medallion