“Good for Him”: Gisele Bündchen Reacts to Ex-Husband Tom Brady’s Modelling Debut for Gucci

Essentials Inside The Story Tom Brady made his modeling debut walking the runway for the Gucci Resort 2027 Cruise collection

Brady shared the runway with high-profile models like Paris Hilton and Cindy Crawford

Many fans roasted the NFL legend for his runway walk and his robot like looks

Tom Brady continues checking off new ventures in his post-retirement life. The former New England Patriots quarterback recently made his modeling debut for Gucci Resort 2027 at New York’s Times Square, wearing a fitted leather biker jacket over a black shirt, paired with matching pants and black boots. And while Brady’s runway appearance and walk drew mixed reactions from fans online, his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, reportedly responded with support rather than judgment.

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“Her attitude was basically, ‘Good for him for trying.’ Most men would never have the confidence to walk a major runway in front of the entire fashion industry,” an insider revealed, according to Rob Shuter.

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Last week, Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Gucci, unveiled his first Cruise collection in Times Square, transforming part of the iconic New York location into a runway. The venue itself carried historical significance for Gucci, as the brand opened its first store outside Italy back in 1953.

NFL legend Tom Brady shared the runway with names like Paris Hilton, Emily Ratajkowski, and Cindy Crawford. Meanwhile, several celebrities were also in attendance, including Mariah Carey, Shawn Mendes, and Kim Kardashian, along with Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas. Alix Earle, who was reportedly romantically linked to Tom Brady earlier this year, was also present.

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As all of that unfolded, reports suggested Bündchen, who shares two children with Brady, a son born in 2009 and a daughter born in 2012, respected the former quarterback for stepping outside his comfort zone and embracing something completely different after football. Per Shuter, another source added:

“Tom absolutely has the look for fashion,” another source says. “But if he wants modeling to become part of his next chapter, he’s definitely going to need more runway practice.”

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Bündchen probably understands the fashion world better than anyone. As one of the highest-paid models of her generation, she knows how demanding the fashion industry can be. Starting her modeling career at a young age, Bündchen had her breakthrough in 1998 after appearing in an Alexander McQueen runway show.

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Since then, the Brazilian supermodel has walked for some of the world’s biggest luxury fashion houses, including Chanel, Versace, Christian Dior, and Valentino, among many others. She has also appeared at several major fashion events and premieres throughout her career, including the Met Gala, Cannes Film Festival, Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show carpets, and Olympic ceremonies.

So, it’s not hard to understand why she’s been supportive of Brady as he made his modeling debut at the Gucci event in Times Square. But even before Brady’s runway debut, Bündchen had previously described her ex-husband as a fashionista.

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“He loves clothes way more than I do. He has great taste and understands and really cares about what people want, what can help them feel good. That’s what fashion is about,” she once said.

And it is not difficult to see why Brady would lean into that world after retirement. Beyond being a seven-time Super Bowl champion, FOX broadcaster, and minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Brady also co-founded the activewear and athleisure brand BRADY. The company later partnered with NOBULL and now sells hoodies, outerwear, pants, and other accessories.

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That said, while Gisele Bündchen has been supportive of Tom Brady’s latest modelling venture, the former NFL quarterback has also praised his ex-wife on Mother’s Day.

Tom Brady wished a happy Mother’s Day to Gisele Bündchen

A couple of weeks ago, Tom Brady celebrated Mother’s Day by paying tribute to all the mothers out there. In a series of social media posts, the former Patriots quarterback first honored his mother before also sharing posts dedicated to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and former partner Bridget Moynahan.

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“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom in the world,” Brady wrote about his mom, Galynn Patricia Brady, while sharing a picture of her cradling a sleeping Vivian in her lap. “This picture perfectly sums up who you are, Mom,” Brady added.

In the following posts, Brady shared photos of both Gisele and Bridget with his eldest son, Jack, while another picture featured Gisele alongside all three of Brady’s children.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mothers in the world…” Brady wrapped up his social media posts.

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The 48-year-old former quarterback shares son Jack with Bridget after the two dated for two years before eventually splitting. Brady later married Gisele, and the pair remained together for more than a decade before separating in 2022. Together, they share son Benjamin Rein, born in December 2009, and daughter Vivian Lake, born in December 2012.

Since the split, Brady and Gisele have continued co-parenting their children, and despite going their separate ways years ago, there still appears to be mutual respect between them.