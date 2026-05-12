Henry Ruggs’ Attorney Issues Statement as Ex-Raiders Star Speaks at Parole Hearing 4 Years After Fatal DUI Crash

Being a first-round pick, expectations surrounding former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III were incredibly high early in his NFL career. But just two seasons in, everything changed when Ruggs was involved in a fatal car crash in 2021 that claimed the lives of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her golden retriever, Max. More than four years later, Ruggs appeared before the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners on May 11. And during the hearing, his attorney, David Chesnoff, delivered a statement on Ruggs’ behalf before the commission.

“In my 45 years, I’ve never chosen to speak before at a parole hearing,” Chesnoff told the commissioners, per CBS. “I have heartfelt feelings that releasing Henry will be the right thing to do and a service to a lot of people moving forward.”

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The development gained momentum nearly five years after Ruggs crashed his Chevrolet Corvette into the Toyota RAV4 driven by Tintor outside Las Vegas on November 2, 2021. Tintor’s vehicle caught fire, and according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and county prosecutors, both she and her dog died from fatal burns sustained in the crash.

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Further reports revealed that before the collision, Ruggs and his girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, had been seen drinking at a Topgolf location on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise. Authorities stated that the former Raiders receiver was driving at 156 miles per hour before impact. Roughly two hours after the crash, tests also showed Ruggs had a blood alcohol content of 0.161%, which was more than twice Nevada’s legal limit.

Three years ago, in May 2023, Ruggs pleaded guilty and was later sentenced to three to 10 years in prison on charges of felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. Fast forward to now, and at the time of the parole hearing, Ruggs was being held at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City. Reports indicated that Ruggs is among the inmates being considered for release.

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And during the hearing, the 27-year-old receiver, who was released by the Raiders just hours after the crash, also shared a statement of his own before the commission.

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Henry Ruggs regretted it on the day that changed his life

As Henry Ruggs III remained housed at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, he appeared via video conference during his parole hearing earlier this week. During the hearing, the 27-year-old expressed regret over the actions that led to the fatal crash nearly five years ago

“I know I can never alleviate the pain I have caused.”

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According to reports, the parole board consists of seven commissioners, and Ruggs will need approval from at least four members to be granted parole. During Monday’s hearing, only commissioners Sandy Schmidt and Lamicia Bailey were present, while the remaining five commissioners are expected to review the case separately before a final decision is made.

The hearing also came nearly a year after Ruggs spoke publicly during a Hope for Prisoners event in Las Vegas on June 17, 2025, where he reflected on the fatal incident and expressed remorse. When asked what he would say to the victim’s family, Ruggs responded:

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“I wish I could turn back the hands of time. I would love for them to meet the real Henry Ruggs and not the one that was escaping from something…I sincerely apologize for not only being a part of that situation, but the fact my face is always in the news, it’s always in the newspaper.

“So they have to constantly be reminded of the situation, be reminded of me. Those memories have to continue to rise because of all of the fame and the notoriety I have, which I never asked for. I never liked. I would just tell them that like I said I deeply apologize for being a part of that.”

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For now, a final decision is expected on June 11. Until then, whether Ruggs ultimately receives parole approval from the commissioners remains uncertain.