“He’s Me”: Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Clears Feelings on Puka Nacua’s Controversial Offseason

Essentials Inside The Story Atiabi alleges assault and battery, gender violence, and negligence in her lawsuit

The suit claims Nacua made some antisemitic statements and bit her

A court hearing is scheduled for April 14

Puka Nacua’s off-field situation has recently taken another turn. His attorney, Levi McCathern, revealed that the Los Angeles Rams receiver has checked into rehab, with the goal of addressing his behavior across all aspects of his life. As that update surfaced, Michael Irvin, the Dallas Cowboys legend who has had his own share of off-field issues, responded by offering prayers for Nacua while also sharing his perspective on the situation.

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“He’s had an incident with biting and saying some pretty antisemitic things that hurt some people, and now he’s checked in,” Irvin said on his podcast. “A couple of things, and the thing that’s really important is his mental/physical well-being personally. So, that goes out first, and then you start thinking about it because of these situations, you want him to get ahead of it.

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“That’s fine if he checks in rehab because he was drinking and he said some stuff, or he bit a girl, whatever is alleged out there. He’s in the middle of fighting those. So, did he check in to run from it, or did he check in to really get some help?”

Irvin’s concerns arrive at a time when Nacua is dealing with a legal battle tied to an incident dating back to New Year’s Eve. According to reports, a woman in Los Angeles filed a civil lawsuit alleging that Nacua made an “unprovoked antisemitic statement” and later bit her on the shoulder.

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Nacua faces accusations of gender violence, a–ault and battery, and negligence. The plaintiff, Madison Atiabi, claims the incident took place in Century City, where she alleges Nacua also made antisemitic comments, leaving her emotionally distressed.

Court documents further state that Atiabi was in a car with Nacua when he allegedly bit her on the left shoulder, leaving a circular imprint, and also bit her friend’s thumb with enough force to cause immediate pain.

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Nacua’s attorney, however, has denied the allegations in the “strongest possible terms.” Per his attorney, there is video evidence that underscores inconsistencies in the claims and in Atiabi’s actions.

With a hearing reportedly scheduled for April 14, the legal process is still ongoing. At the same time, McCathern told The California Post that Nacua had already been in rehab well before the allegations became public and is expected to remain there for a while longer.

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“He was in [rehab] a substantial period of time before any of these allegations broke … and he’s scheduled to be there for a while longer,” the attorney said.

Imago ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 29: Los Angeles wide receiver Puka Nacua 12 warms up prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Atlanta Falcons on December 29th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 29 Rams at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251229096

That timing has naturally raised questions about intent. Some have speculated whether the move was a way to step away from the situation or a genuine attempt at self-improvement. Irvin, for his part, leans toward the latter while still acknowledging the uncertainty.

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“So, it sounds like the kid felt like he just needed to get some help just to get a little bit more focused,” Irvin added. “And I say to myself, ‘Wow, you mean to tell me that was a not-focused Puka Nacua?’ I would hate to see what a totally focused Puka Nacua is after the way he’s handled the NFL in his first few years.

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“And I’m sure that’s what the Rams are saying, ‘Like, wait a minute. What are you talking about?’ I don’t know, he had an issue. Everything I hear about him is the best kid in the world. I don’t call him a kid. Best young man in the world. Loves the game. Spirit is right. He’s me. I feel that.

That last line carries weight, especially considering Irvin’s own history. It is less about defending the situation and more about recognizing a familiar pattern of a talented player, driven and productive, navigating mistakes while trying to stay on track. Irvin has been in that space before, which is what gives his perspective a different kind of context.

For now, Nacua is surely looking forward to being ready for football. His attorney stated that he “will complete the program in plenty of time to be involved in all of the Rams OTAs,” which keeps his 2026 season timeline intact.

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Even with the controversy unresolved, Irvin’s stance remains steady. He sees the right mindset in Nacua and believes the receiver is getting the help he needs. And more importantly, he sees a version of himself in the way Nacua is approaching this moment.

How Michael Irvin sees himself in Puka Nacua

In just three seasons, Puka Nacua has already crossed the 4,000-yard mark while adding 19 touchdowns for the Rams. The 2025 season, though, stands out even in that short sample. Nacua hauled in 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns, all career highs, further cementing his place among the league’s most productive young receivers.

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In that stretch, Nacua has already earned two Pro Bowl nods and etched his name into franchise history, including rookie records for receptions and receiving yards with 105 catches and 1,486 yards.

For a player still early in his career, the trajectory has been steep. And that is where the comparison with Michael Irvin begins to take shape.

Irvin, during his early years with the Cowboys, followed a similar path. He was not just productive but central to the team’s identity, building momentum before eventually becoming a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Miami vs Mississippi Jan 8, 2026 Glendale, AZ, USA Former Miami Hurricanes Michael Irvin before the game during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Glendale State Farm Stadium AZ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexCamporealex 20260108_mcd_aa9_25

At the same time, his career was not without off-field challenges. For Irvin, who built his career on intensity and later had to navigate the consequences of that same edge off the field, the comparison is less about similarity in incidents and more about recognizing how quickly talent and pressure can collide.

That context also aligns with how the Rams are viewing the situation internally. Sean McVay acknowledged at the Annual League Meeting that Nacua is fully aware of what comes with his rise.

“The play on the field is amazing, and then with what the play has dictated and determined, there’s a responsibility in terms of representing all things, not exclusive to just that,” McVay said. “He knows that. Those are the expectations, and we’re hopeful that that’ll be something that this will be an opportunity for him to learn and grow.

“And we are hopeful that he’s a Ram for a really long time, but he understands what the responsibility is, not exclusive to just the production on the field.”

That said, Nacua might soon enter contract extension talks with the Rams. And the timing is hard to ignore. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has already pushed the wide receiver market to a new level, setting the pace as one of the highest-paid players at the position. We just have to see whether Nacua’s off-field controversies could impact his contract extension.