“I Didn’t Get the Invite”: Broncos Legend Reveals Shannon Sharpe Snubbed Him From Latest Denver Reunion

Former Denver Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe recently hosted a two-part Broncos Reunion on his Club Shay Shay podcast. The NFL legend brought together several of his former teammates from the Broncos teams that won back-to-back Super Bowl championships in 1998 and 1999. However, one notable name was missing: former Broncos guard Mark Schlereth.

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Earlier this week, Schlereth took to his official X account and invited fans to participate in a question-and-answer session. When one fan mentioned that they missed seeing Schlereth at the Broncos reunion on Club Shay Shay and would love to see him reunite with his former championship teammates, Schlereth revealed why he wasn’t there.

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“I didn’t get the invite but it’s all good love all those dudes. The clips I saw were awesome,” Schlereth replied.

The Broncos reunion at Sharpe’s podcast hosted the legends, including Terrell Davis, Rod Smith, Steve Atwater, Bill Romanowski, Ed McCaffrey, Keith Burns, and Tyrone Braxton. The group talked about how Club Shay Shay itself originated during Broncos training camp, their team chemistry and championship culture, training camp stories, rookie hazing and locker-room pranks, gambling stories, and to name a few.

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Schlereth’s response, meanwhile, confirms at least one thing. The NFL legend doesn’t have any grudges against Sharpe or his former teammates after not getting an invitation.

And it won’t be difficult to understand why. After all, it’s not the first time Schlereth has failed to participate in Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay. The 60-year-old spent the final six seasons of his career as Sharpe’s teammate in Denver, where they won Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII.

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However, a few years ago, Schlereth shared an interesting anecdote about why he was never part of Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay. During their playing days, Broncos players and personnel would often gather in Sharpe’s hotel room to play cards. Sharpe eventually gave that gathering the name Club Shay Shay. The problem was that Sharpe’s room was next to Schlereth’s at the team hotel, and the card games would often continue late into the night.

As a result, Schlereth asked the team’s operations staff not to place him next to Sharpe because of the late-night noise.

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Since then, Shannon Sharpe has turned Club Shay Shay into a broader business venture through Shay Shay Media, while also continuing to host his podcast under the same name. However, after bringing his former teammates together on the podcast, it’s fair to say this wasn’t the first time Mark Schlereth missed a gathering involving the Broncos’ championship-winning players.