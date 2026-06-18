“I Hope I Die on Set”: Terry Bradshaw Drops Wild Confession About His FOX NFL Sunday Role

Terry Bradshaw is 77, has spent more than three decades as a FOX broadcaster, and has faced criticism over his on-air mistakes, prompting many fans to call for his retirement. But Bradshaw has no interest in stepping away from FOX. Instead, he wants to cement his place in broadcasting history by delivering a few final words live on air when his time comes.

“I can’t even begin the day that show is over for me, and I hope I die on set, which is I’ve always said if I could just die on set,” Bradshaw said in his conversation with Joe Rogan. “Think about it. If I die on set, I could just get a couple of words out before I go…’I really do think Dallas is going to win the Super Bowl.’ If I could just get something out, forever immortal. That’s the way I feel.”

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It’s not the first time Bradshaw has talked about dying on FOX NFL Sunday. In fact, the former NFL quarterback has previously joked about willingly spending his final moments on FOX, remarking that his death would generate huge ratings for the network.

“I told Fox, if I could just die on the show, think about the ratings, right? Are we not about ratings? That’d be huge,” Bradshaw said back in 2023. “Not only that, it’d be a huge carryover. All the networks would be saying that Bradshaw died on the Fox NFL show. Can you imagine the huge stuff? And maybe I get a huge statue out front.”

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Of course, Bradshaw was joking in that moment. But that was enough for someone to understand that the 77-year-old NFL legend doesn’t want to retire. In fact, Bradshaw has previously beaten cancer a couple of times within a span of five months, from November 2022 to March 2023. However, he wants to stay healthy so that he can continue his FOX gig. But whenever the topic of retirement surfaces, Bradshaw keeps pushing back against.

“I may not be with FOX. That would be their call, not mine,” Bradshaw said in an interview with Sports Business Radio. “But I’ll still be speaking. Billy Graham said that the day that you retire is the day you start dying. And I do believe a lot of people, when they stop using their brain and keep their thought processes moving and advancing, for whatever reason, I do believe you age, and people end up dying. I mean, people die within a year after retirement. So, I don’t wanna do that. I see myself staying fully active right up to the end.”

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Still, Bradshaw’s past few years at FOX aren’t without some headlines for all the bad reasons. Take the 2025 season, for instance. Bradshaw had constantly been criticized for his on-air blunders throughout the season. In one instance, Bradshaw mistakenly suggested that the Green Bay Packers‘ quarterback Jordan Love would welcome the absence of Micah Parsons. However, Parsons was already with the Packers’ roster during the season.

Besides, in Week 18 of the season, the Packers benched Love ahead of the playoffs, and backup quarterback Malik Willis was unavailable. That opened the door for third-stringer Clayton Tune for his maiden start. However, Bradshaw noted that “I’ve never heard of him.” Then, during the half-time show of the NFC Championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams, the FOX crew was discussing the AFC Championship round, where the New England Patriots defeated the Denver Broncos 10-7.

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Imago January 26, 2025, Philadelphia PA Fox NFL, American Football Herren, USA Sunday co-host Terry Bradshaw broadcasts from the NFC championship between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. /CSM Philadelphia USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250126_zma_c04_404 Copyright: xEricxCanhax

Bradshaw, meanwhile, started addressing the Seahawks’ quarterback, Sam Darnold, after the FOX coverage returned following a sideline interview with New England’s corner Christian Gonzalez.

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“You know what, Sam Darnold, they turned him loose in the first half; Klint Kubiak, offensive coordinator for Seattle,” he said. “I think he said, ‘Oh, I can trust [Sam Darnold] with the football today.’ 209 yards passing and a touchdown in the first half,” before finishing with, “Sam Darnold is playing great football for Seattle!”

As that happened, Michael Strahan had to break a long silence before the crew started discussing the AFC title game again. By then, however, fans started calling for Terry Bradshaw to retire. But Bradshaw is returning for his 33rd season with the network in 2026, reportedly his last under the existing contract.

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Outside of his FOX gig, Bradshaw is also a renowned actor, musician, and businessman. Whether he’d retire after the 2026 season is currently up in the air. However, during Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans last year, Bradshaw admitted that he’d like to continue his job whenever the network hosts another Super Bowl. FOX will not host another Super Bowl again until 2029 for Super Bowl LXIII. By that time, Terry Bradshaw will be 80. So expect him to continue his FOX gig in his 80s as well.