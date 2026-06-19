“I Tore My Quad”: Jason Kelce Reveals How Painful Injury Became a Setback for Lifelong Dream Project

Jason Kelce spent more than a decade playing professional football, but the former Philadelphia Eagles center had always hoped to fulfill a lifelong dream: dunking a basketball. Fortunately, Kelce was scheduled to do just that during the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Sacramento Kings in January in front of thousands of fans. However, he had to put those plans on hold after suffering a quad injury, something he recently acknowledged in a social media post.

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“I have wanted to dunk my whole life,” Kelce’s Instagram caption read. “Finally decided to dedicate effort, practice, and energy towards jumping higher and documented the process. From weight training to on-court training, this was a blast to finally do. Took more time than I thought because I tore my quad at one point, but it’s finally out.”

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Kelce first joked about dunking a basketball during a December episode of his New Heights podcast this year. By achieving that goal, Kelce wanted to prove his little brother, the Kansas City Chiefs‘ tight end, Travis Kelce, wrong. At that time, he also admitted to undergoing a 30-day training to become a dunking machine.

As that went down, the Sixers officially confirmed that Kelce would attempt to dunk a basketball live in front of fans during the team’s game against the Kings on January 29. However, as the fans waited, they were disappointed, given that Kelce never showed up. At that time, the reason behind it wasn’t revealed. But soon after, Kelce admitted that he had torn his quad while attempting to squat 700 lbs as part of his training.

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“It wasn’t a full squat, full disclosure. I got the 685 very smoothly,” Jason Kelce said. “I tore it doing 635 the following week, trying to get to 700. Cause I’m trying to dunk for the first time in my life. To which my brother says, ‘I don’t think that translates.”

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Because of his injury, Kelce failed to fulfill his dream of dunking in front of the fans. But that injury didn’t mean Kelce was done. In fact, rather than abandoning the goal, the NFL legend incorporated it into his new YouTube series, “Kelce Versus.”

In the first episode of Kelce Versus, the 38-year-old got behind the wheel of a stock car to experience what it’s like to drive in NASCAR. Not only did he take the car out himself, but he also spent time with Hendrick Motorsports and driver Corey Day as he chased a victory in the 2026 Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

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At the same time, PEOPLE also reported that one of the Kelce Versus episodes would feature a full-length episode of Kelce attempting to dunk.

“I’ll compete against some of the best athletes in the world at what they do, try to accomplish personal bests, and take my life to ‘New Heights,'” he said. “Whether it’s hopping in with a NASCAR team and seeing if I have what it takes, trying to hit a 100 mph fastball, or trying to dunk for the first time in my life. I will undoubtedly lose many battles in this venture, but losing is not something to be feared; it’s how we learn best.”

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Fast forward to now, and Jason Kelce has recently released a new episode on his YouTube channel, titled “I Trained For 3 Months to Dunk a Basketball.” The video features Jason attempting to dunk a basketball. And it won’t be unfair to say that one of the major reasons behind his hard work and passion is to prove his little brother wrong.