“I Want Love Again”: Emmitt Smith’s Ex-Wife Patricia Issues Apology to Cowboys Legend Years After Separation

Back in 2020, when Emmitt Smith and his ex-wife, Patricia, celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, Patricia emphasized that they were no longer the same people they had been two decades earlier. In fact, she believed they had become better versions of themselves over the years. Unfortunately, Smith and Patricia separated just months later, eventually filing for divorce. Years later, Patricia has revealed that she never truly took the time to heal following their separation.

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“I will say this: I want love again,” said Patricia. “I have not lost hope in love. I want to apologize to my exes because I didn’t do the healing. As far as taking responsibility for myself, it was not going into those situations, even whole. So, it was easier for me to slide into other people’s identities, especially with their strong identities. So, I definitely take responsibility. And I know going forward, that’s why this season, in this time, that we going to have is about my healing.”

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Before meeting Smith, Patricia was married to actor and comedian Martin Lawrence. The two tied the knot in 1995 after meeting in the summer of 1992 and welcomed their daughter, Jasmine Page Lawrence, in 1996. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 1997. Three years later, in 2000, Patricia married Emmitt Smith while he was still with the Dallas Cowboys.

Together, they share two sons, Emmitt James Smith IV and Elijah Alexander James Smith, and a daughter, Skylar Smith. During their marriage, Patricia spent years discussing faith, healing, and personal growth through her women’s organization, Treasure You, which focuses on helping women navigate emotional, spiritual, and financial hardships.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl XLIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet Entrances Jan 31, 2015 Phoenix, AZ, USA Dallas Cowboys former running back Emmitt Smith left and wife Patricia Southall on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors award ceremony at Symphony Hall. Phoenix AZ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 8441569

At the same time, the former couple was also involved in their nonprofit organization, Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities. It was in 2020 when they celebrated two decades of marriage. In a commemorative post, Patricia reflected on her 20 years with Emmitt Smith and shared her thoughts on their life together.

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“It’s our 20th Wedding Anniversary!!!” She captioned her Instagram post. “First of all, I give all the glory to God for today!!! I’ll be honest, I’ve had so many thoughts and emotions today…I decided to just let it flow!!! Thank You Baby for your willingness to do the joint work needed in marriage!! 20 years doesn’t come without a lot of work, prayer, and a fight to stay together!! Marriage is a very personal experience, and for each couple it’s different!!! I have learned to keep my focus on our marriage and celebrate the beauty, uniqueness, and challenges of ours!!”

Less than four months later, however, Smith took to his social media handle and announced that he and Patricia have decided to go their separate ways. And while Smith and Patricia are surely divorced, the ex-couple continues to co-parent their children together.