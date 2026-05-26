“It Does Pain Me”: Michael Irvin Doesn’t Hold Back on Troy Aikman Guiding Dolphins Instead of Cowboys

“The Cowboys have never elected to utilize me in the way the Dolphins have,” Troy Aikman said after accepting a consultant role with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. And Aikman is now using his football knowledge to help Miami turn things around heading into the season, assuming he continues serving in that role. But behind the scenes, Aikman’s latest move has also impacted former teammate Michael Irvin, who openly admitted how painful it has been watching Aikman work with the Dolphins.

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“It does pain me to see that,” said Irvin while appearing on the DLLS podcast. “I mean, I think it’s criminal for any club not to try to just glean as much as you can from a guy like Troy Aikman, whose job is to go and talk to teams, talk to coaches, and bring an understanding of what’s going on behind the scenes to the world. So he understands each thing that’s going on in your organization. I mean, there is no better place for information than to get it from a guy like Troy.”

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Aikman spent all 12 seasons of his NFL career running the offense for the Dallas Cowboys. During that stretch, he led Dallas to three Super Bowl titles while earning six straight Pro Bowl selections from 1991 through 1996. So, it is not difficult to understand why Irvin finds it painful seeing Aikman helping the Dolphins instead of serving in a front office role with the Cowboys.

This situation gained momentum after Miami parted ways with both its head coach and general manager earlier this offseason. Following those changes, the Dolphins brought Aikman in as a consultant during the process of hiring replacements at both positions.

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He reportedly helped owner Stephen Ross hire Jeff Hafley to replace Mike McDaniel, while The Athletic also reported that Aikman strongly supported the hiring of new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

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But Irvin also admitted that long before Aikman accepted the Dolphins consultant role, the Hall of Fame quarterback had hoped for a situation similar to the one John Elway eventually had with the Denver Broncos. The former Cowboys receiver explained:

“Troy wanted a John Elway situation here in Dallas. And I know he wanted it and certainly he’s earned it. But it’s not going to happen.”

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After ending his playing career with back-to-back Super Bowl titles in Denver, Elway eventually transitioned into the Broncos’ front office, where he spent more than a decade serving in several executive roles, including general manager. Aikman, meanwhile, built a similarly legendary résumé in Dallas and realistically could have followed a comparable path with the Cowboys organization. But at this point, that scenario does not appear likely.

“Yeah, ideally because it’s where I live,” Aikman noted earlier. “It’s where I’ve played. I have a 12-year history with the organization and then it’s right in my backyard, obviously that would have been ideal. I’ve only played for one team. It’s not one of these situations where my allegiances have been split as a player. I always root for the Cowboys and I want to see the Cowboys do well and the Dolphins reached out and asked if I could help and I’ve said it before I have a rooting interest for the Miami Dolphins. There’s no way around it.”

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But realistically, Aikman never truly expected Jerry Jones to bring him into the Cowboys’ front office. Dallas has long operated as a family-run organization, with Stephen Jones serving as chief operating officer, Charlotte Jones Anderson working as chief brand officer and executive vice president, and Jerry Jones Jr. handling sales and marketing operations.

In a hypothetical world, had Dallas brought Aikman into a front office role, many would probably wonder whether he could have helped the franchise finally end its three-decade championship drought.

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Still, while it clearly pains Irvin to watch Aikman helping Miami instead of Dallas, the reality is that Aikman serving in a major front office position with the Cowboys remains mostly theoretical for now. At the moment, the Hall of Fame quarterback appears fully invested in his new opportunity with the Dolphins.

Troy Aikman is rooting for the Dolphins

While Troy Aikman was initially brought in only as a consultant, that does not necessarily mean the Hall of Fame quarterback is viewing his role with the Dolphins as something temporary. Of course, Aikman still remains one of ESPN’s lead broadcasters alongside Joe Buck, but it is also clear he has genuinely enjoyed working with Miami so far.

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“I thoroughly enjoyed it and felt like I was of some help. Where that might go, I’m not sure, but I’m going to continue to work with them,” Aikman said.

The Dolphins are entering the 2026 season following a disappointing year under former head coach Mike McDaniel. But with a completely new regime now taking over in Miami, Aikman has openly admitted he is emotionally invested in the franchise’s success. During an interview with Clarence Hill Jr. on the DLLS podcast, the former Cowboys quarterback made that very clear.

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 04: Former NFL, American Football Herren, USA quarterback and TV commentator Troy Aikman looks on before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 4, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 04 Bengals at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231204457579

“I will say that I am going for the Dolphins, and I know that, because, because now I have something at stake,” Aikman said. “I think they hired two really, talented, wonderful people and I think that’s gonna prove itself out. Now, ’26 is gonna be a tough season because of the cap… but I’m pulling for them. I want to see them do well because I feel like my fingerprints are on it as well.”

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That said, that might be the biggest takeaway from Aikman’s comments. This no longer sounds like a one-time consulting favor. It sounds more like someone who has already started feeling personally connected to what Miami is trying to build moving forward.