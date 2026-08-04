“It’s Tom Brady’s Fault”: Patriots Legend Blames Former Teammate for Baker Mayfield’s Contract Standoff With Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield knows that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers view him as their franchise quarterback, but what frustrates him is the team’s reluctance to give him the contract extension he wants. During training camp, the quarterback made it clear that Tampa Bay has yet to offer him a deal longer than two years. When asked about the reason behind it, Mayfield admitted that he doesn’t know and said he “can’t give an explanation.”

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However, as Mayfield’s comments gained traction, former New England Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel weighed in, arguing that it’s Tom Brady’s fault that Mayfield hasn’t received the contract he desires.

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“Baker Mayfield is on the last year of a three-year, $100 million contract,” Samuel said. “That contract, he’s averaging $33 million annually. Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott are the highest paid at the position, averaging over $60 million per year. Baker Mayfield believes he has played himself into a franchise quarterback money. I like Baker Mayfield said; the offers he received from the team pretty much say otherwise. And it’s Tom Brady’s fault. It’s freaking Tom Brady’s fault.

“Tom Brady became a Tampa Bay Buccaneer and won a Super Bowl in one season. I’m not the only one who spins what greatness really looks like and can’t unsee it. You can’t unsee it once you’ve been around and experienced it. If Brady doesn’t win a Super Bowl for Tampa, sign Baker Mayfield up right now, give him $50, $55, $60 million dollars a year, because we’re still chasing a feeling that hasn’t been around for a while.”

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Mayfield succeeded Brady as the Bucs’ starting quarterback after his retirement. Expectations for Mayfield were high, and he fulfilled them. He led the Bucs to two division titles. Still, he hasn’t signed a deal with Tampa Bay.

Earlier this offseason, Baker Mayfield set an ultimatum that if the Buccaneers failed to give him a contract extension before the set deadline of training camp, he would not move ahead with contract negotiations and would rather focus on the preparations for the 2026 season. The QB has been firm on his statement.

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Imago TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 03: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield 6 scrambles for yardage during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 03, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 03 Panthers at Buccaneers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon357260103021

He has refused to hold out, considering he has a bad taste in his mouth after a disappointing 2025 season. At the same time, however, Mayfield knows his worth. He knows that he isn’t going to reset the quarterback market. However, he believes his expected market value currently sits in the $50 million per year range. Per reports, the Buccaneers indeed offered him a $50 million per year deal, but it was just a two-year deal. As that went down, ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently reported tension building between both parties.

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“[The Bucs] essentially offered a two-year extension averaging over $50 million a year. And the money, the total money in the three years would have put him in the top-5 quarterbacks in the game,” Schefter said. “But I don’t think he liked the length of the deal. I don’t think that he liked that it was a two-year extension that would contractually tie him to three years. The money is his mind was off and he felt disrespected.

“So Baker was insulted; we heard from him. The Buccaneers, I think, were disappointed with the way everything went down and what he said. And it creates a rather uncomfortable situation for everybody.”

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The Buccaneers are currently amid their second week of training camp, with the preseason opener approaching in a couple of weeks. Mayfield remains keen on his decision, as he wants the Buccaneers to become a Super Bowl contender. Whether that happens with or without his desired contract extension remains to be seen.