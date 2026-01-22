James Harrison Makes Conditions Clear on Accepting Steelers HC Job Amid Search for Mike Tomlin’s Replacement

Nobody was louder than James Harrison when it came to criticizing Mike Tomlin during the 2025 season. As calls for Tomlin’s firing grew, the Pittsburgh Steelers legend made it known that he didn’t view Tomlin as a “great coach.” But now that Tomlin has stepped down, the conversation has shifted completely. Appearing on Deebo & Joe and Nightcap, Harrison was asked by a fan whether he’d reach out to ownership about replacing Tomlin. Instead of dodging the question, he laid everything on the table.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“They want me. I don’t know how bad they want me,” Harrison said on Thursday. “The problem is, I ain’t had no head coaching experience in the NFL. Now, that right there, as it pertains to what’s going on in Miami, that would be against my own rule. So, with that being said, we did go with Mike Tomlin as a first-time head coach, and that was a good decision. So, we also did (Bill) Cowher. So, I think that I would be a great decision for the head coach. But here’s the problem: I need more than hardball money.”

That comment ties directly into the Steelers’ long-standing hiring pattern. In more than five decades, Pittsburgh has had just three head coaches: Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, and Tomlin. And all three were hired without prior NFL head-coaching experience. Harrison believes that the pattern works in his favor. Even without head-coaching experience, he sees himself as fitting the same mold.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contrast, however, is hard to ignore. Noll, Cowher, and Tomlin all climbed the coaching ladder before taking over. Harrison, on the other hand, has no coaching experience at any level. However, that gap doesn’t seem to bother him much. What does matter, in his view, is compensation and authority. Harrison made it clear he’s not interested in a symbolic opportunity or a discounted deal. He wants real power, real respect, and real money. Both for himself as well as his coaching staff.

Imago December 8, 2024, Hookstown, Pennsylvania, USA: Former Pittsburgh Steeler linebacker JAMES HARRISON interacts with fans before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Hookstown USA – ZUMAg257 20241208_zsp_g257_035 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

“How’d you expect me to come in there after playing the game as a player, making the money I made,” James Harrison added. “You didn’t expect me to come in there and spend, I spent a lot of time. I was there at 4:30 in the morning. I didn’t leave till six in the evening. Now, I’m gonna have to spend more time with that because I got to do everything. I got to have my hands on everything. So, I need $25-$30 million a year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He later added that his demands wouldn’t stop there. Harrison said he’d want around $20 million annually for his coaching staff as well. Taken as a whole, the comments felt more like a tongue-in-cheek flex than a serious negotiation stance. And realistically, it’s hard to see the Pittsburgh Steelers pursuing a first-time coach with zero coaching background, especially while actively interviewing experienced candidates to replace Tomlin.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The Steelers interviewed Mike McCarthy to replace Mike Tomlin

Ever since Mike Tomlin stepped down, the Steelers have kept their head-coaching search fairly narrow when it comes to offense-minded candidates. For context, their interest has leaned toward just a couple of offensive-minded options. One is Klay Kubiak from the San Francisco 49ers. The other is a much more established name, former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh officially confirmed that McCarthy has already taken a major step in the process. “We have completed an in-person interview with Mike McCarthy for our head coach position,” the team shared on social media.

Now 62, McCarthy brings one of the most extensive résumés among available candidates. He spent 12 seasons in Green Bay, compiling a 125–77 regular-season record and a 10–8 postseason mark, along with a Super Bowl title. He later took over in Dallas in 2020, where he went 49–35 in the regular season but struggled in January, finishing just 1–3 in the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, after a year away from coaching, McCarthy is back in the mix. And Pittsburgh appears to be a legitimate option. With that interview complete, McCarthy becomes the second candidate to meet Pittsburgh in person. The Steelers previously conducted an in-person interview with Brian Flores of the Minnesota Vikings. They’re also expected to bring in Anthony Weaver from the Miami Dolphins for a third in-person meeting.

For now, Pittsburgh continues to work methodically through its shortlist. And as the process unfolds, the league waits to see who becomes just the fourth head coach in Steelers history since 1969.