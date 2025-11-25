James Harrison Receives Bad News on Tuesday Amid Crash Out on Mike Tomlin & Steelers

Even though the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t won a postseason game in nearly a decade, they’re still one of the NFL’s most storied franchises. This is a team with six Super Bowl titles, only three head coaches in the last fifty years, and a mind-boggling run of non-losing seasons. And for a full decade, James Harrison was right in the middle of that legacy, a two-time Super Bowl champion and one of the most feared defenders of his era.

But despite a résumé that absolutely looks Hall-of-Fame worthy, Harrison has once again come up short in Canton’s voting cycle. He didn’t advance to the semifinal round for the Class of 2026, making this the fourth straight year (dating back to 2023) that he’s been passed over for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Harrison first showed up on the Hall of Fame radar as a modern-era semifinalist for the Class of 2023, but he didn’t advance to the finalist stage or get elected. The following year, he was back in the mix again, once more listed among the semifinalists. But he still didn’t make the final cut.

Then came the Class of 2025, and the pattern continued. Harrison remained part of the conversation, reached the semifinals, but again failed to move on to the final ballot or earn enshrinement. And now, with the 2026 cycle underway, the news is even tougher. Not only has Harrison still not been inducted, but this time, he didn’t even make it to the semifinal round.

On the other side, Hines Ward is once again a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the Class of 2026. As for James Harrison, he’ll now wait for one more year. Meanwhile, the NFL legend just took a dig at Mike Tomlin’s defense.

James Harrison got furious with the Steelers’ defense

After dropping four games already this season, the Steelers went into Week 12 against the Chicago Bears hoping to steady their record and keep their playoff chances alive. Instead, things went sideways fast. Ben Johnson’s squad handed them a 31–28 loss. And the performance clearly didn’t sit well with James Harrison, who called out the coaching staff for a poor defense.

“Defense, soft,” the NFL legend said while chuckling. “I’m tired of seeing the offensive lineman pushing our d-line two, three yards deep. We’re undisciplined, or poorly coached, or both. We have a horrible defensive scheme; it’s trash, it’s garbage. We can’t adjust at halftime; it’s nonexistent, or we’re just being out-coached, or both.”

While it’s not clear whether Harrison was referring to Tomlin or the defensive coordinator, Teryl Austin, the signs were clear: The Steelers’ defense was bad against the Bears. The team allowed 30 points or more for the fifth time in 2025. Besides, they allowed Caleb Williams to move the ball consistently when Chicago needed it, as the quarterback completed 19 of 35 passes for 239 yards and three touchdown passes.

On top of that, Chicago manufactured several chunk gains, including a 25-yard TD to DJ Moore early in the second half, and a 9-play, 54-yard drive after a strip-sack that set up a Chicago touchdown. While injuries were definitely a part of their poor defense, as the team lost CB Joey Porter Jr. to a leg issue and Derrick Harmon to a knee injury, no denying there. But with the Buffalo Bills up next, Tomlin hopes to revive the defense to keep their playoff hopes alive.