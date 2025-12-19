Jason Kelce Calls Out Jalen Hurts’ Eagles Offense for Ignoring Key Scheme With Clear Demand

Essentials Inside The Story Can the Eagles establish any rhythm without Lane Johnson's presence on the right side?

Both Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley have seen a drop in their 2025 output

The Eagles' rushing attack has plummeted to just 115.6 yards per game in 2025

With just three games left in the regular season, it’s pretty clear the Philadelphia Eagles are headed for the playoffs, especially after last weekend’s dominant 31–0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. But even with all that momentum, Eagles legend Jason Kelce isn’t fully sold. He’s pointed out one area where this team still feels unfinished: The run game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“They haven’t been a running team. They haven’t run the ball a lot. They don’t get the same amount of work in pre-season. They don’t get the same amount of work in training camp,” Kelce said during his recent appearance on SPORTSRADIO 94WIP.

ADVERTISEMENT

And Kelce’s concern isn’t just based on vibes. The numbers back him up. This is the same Eagles team that leaned heavily on the ground game last season (shout-out to Saquon Barkley), but that identity has faded in 2025. Through 15 weeks, Philly has struggled to consistently establish the run.

For context, the Eagles are averaging just 115.6 rushing yards per game on 4.1 yards per carry across 14 games, ranking 20th in the league. That’s a massive drop from last season, when they were rolling at 179.3 rushing yards per game. A big reason for that dip is simple: the team’s primary rush threats haven’t been nearly as productive.

Jalen Hurts, for instance, rushed for 630 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. This year, that number has fallen to 376 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through 14 games. Barkley tells a similar story. After leading the ground attack last season, he’s sitting at 940 rushing yards in 2025, far from the dominant force Philly relied on before.

ADVERTISEMENT

And on top of that, consistency has been another major issue. The Eagles have topped 200 rushing yards just once this season, while rushing for under 100 yards in seven games. That kind of volatility makes it tough to lean on the run when it matters most. But the numbers alone don’t tell the full story. Context matters. And for the Eagles, it starts up front.

Injuries along the offensive line have played a major role in the run game’s struggles. Heading into the Week 16 matchup against the Washington Commanders, right tackle Lane Johnson is ruled out, marking his fifth straight missed game due to a foot injury. On top of that, tackle Cameron Williams has been on injured reserve with a shoulder issue (though his practice window has opened), while center Willie Lampkin remains on IR for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The result? Constant shuffling along the offensive line and a lack of continuity in the run-blocking unit. And that’s exactly the point Kelce has been hammering home. Without consistent reps and chemistry up front, the run game suffers. That’s why, even with the Eagles cruising toward the playoffs, Kelce believes getting the ground game back on track right now should be a priority.

Jason Kelce emphasized the constant need for reps and communication

With the Eagles hovering on the edge of a playoff spot, Jason Kelce believes the final stretch of the regular season should be about one thing: leaning into the run game. Not for box-score padding, but to build rhythm, trust, and clarity before January football arrives. In Kelce’s eyes, Philly still has work to do in figuring out which runs truly suit this group and how everyone up front moves as one. That’s why he emphasized the need for constant reps and communication:

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to keep pounding this and figuring out which runs we’re good at, how guys communicate, (and) where we’re going as an offensive line. Now, this tight end-tackle combination is going to the safety. Now, it’s going to the nickel. All of these things will greatly benefit the offense.”

Imago December 14, 2025, Philadelphia, Pa, USA: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 runs the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 14, 2025. /Cal Media Philadelphia USA – ZUMAcs17 20251214_faf_cs17_018 Copyright: xScottxSeriox

And let’s just say Kelce’s quote isn’t just chatter. He’s talking about recognition. Playoff defenses don’t sit in static base fronts. They rotate safeties down, shift into nickel looks, and change run fits on the fly most of the time. If the offensive line isn’t synced up and if they’re late identifying who they’re blocking, the run game stalls before it starts.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s where Kelce’s point really hits home. The Eagles’ offensive line was elite in 2024 because it played fast, communicated well, and adjusted without hesitation. If Philly wants that edge to carry into 2025, the work has to happen now. Because when January arrives, it won’t be about whether the Eagles can run the ball. It’ll be about whether they can read the defense, adjust instantly, and execute when every snap matters.