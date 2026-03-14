Jason Kelce Clears Stance on Jordan Davis’ $78 Million Contract Extension With Eagles

Essentials Inside The Story Jordan's contract makes him the highest-paid nose tackle in the NFL

The deal comes with an average annual value of $26 million

Davis entered the 2025 season in the best shape of his career

The first time Jason Kelce lined up across from Jordan Davis in practice, it didn’t take long to notice the difference. Davis was not just another rookie trying to find his footing in Philadelphia. Standing 6 feet 6 and well over 330 pounds, he looked much like a moving wall in the middle of the line. Now, years later, with Jordan Davis signing a new contract extension, Kelce still sounds just as impressed by the defensive tackle he first noticed during those rookie practices.

“We extended Jordan Davis three years, $78 million, including $65 million guaranteed,” Kelce said on his New Heights Podcast. “I thought this was an outstanding extension. Jordan Davis really came on this last year very strong. He had an outstanding season. Was in the best shape of his career. He’s an awesome dude, but he’s matured so much.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kelce, for his part, never held back when describing Davis’ physical presence during practice. The Eagles legend often pointed out just how difficult the young defensive tackle was to deal with across the line of scrimmage.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one viral practice clip, Kelce jokingly referred to Davis as a “big son of a b****” while describing the challenge of blocking him. And as far as the appreciation goes, it is mutual.

During an interview in his rookie training camp, Davis explained how those early practice reps were helping him adjust.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Playbook is good, it’s easy to pick up. We had an extensive playbook at Georgia, so it’s a little easier to learn. Now, it’s about going forward. … I’m just learning tips [from Kelce], if I’m doing something right, if I’m putting my hands there, or just getting on the front side of him. He’s a fast guy. Being able to do that, and not get on the back side of him. Little things like that, everybody is learning.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Davis’s journey in Philadelphia helps explain why the extension felt like such an easy decision. Davis entered the league as one of the top defensive prospects following his breakout season at Georgia. That year, he recorded 32 combined tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. The Eagles quickly made their move and selected him with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“He came in with this youthful just like he’s a giant kid, man. And he still has that enthusiasm and nature to him like he is a big kid, but now he’s grown into it, right? And he’s accountable. He plays and practices hard. He does everything right. And you always love whenever guys like that get rewarded. So, congratulations to Jordan Davis.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago January 11, 2026, Philadelphia, Pa, USA: Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis 90 stands for the National Anthem as there is a jet flyover during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football playoff matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 11, 2026. /Cal Media Philadelphia USA – ZUMAcs17 20260111_faf_cs17_063 Copyright: xScottxSeriox

His biggest impact, though, came during the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning 2024 campaign. Davis recorded 27 tackles, including 15 solo stops, along with one sack and two passes defended while appearing in all 17 regular-season games.

ADVERTISEMENT

His presence became even more noticeable in the postseason. Across four playoff games, he logged six tackles, including a key sack as the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

After that championship run, general manager Howie Roseman faced an important decision. He could either extend Davis’ fifth-year option or allow him to test free agency. Davis made that decision easy by putting together the best season of his career. Still, the biggest leap in Davis’ career came the following season.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Davis made several lifestyle adjustments. The 26-year-old dropped 26 pounds and entered the season in the best shape of his NFL career.

ADVERTISEMENT

The difference showed on the field. Davis played 61 percent of the team’s defensive snaps (600), which was 167 more than any of his previous three seasons. He finished the year with career highs that included 72 total tackles, six pass breakups, six quarterback hits, and 4.5 sacks.

He also earned Defensive Player of the Week honors after the Eagles’ 16- 9 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 11.

Imago January 11, 2026, Philadelphia, Pa, USA: Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis 90 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football playoff matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 11, 2026. /Cal Media Philadelphia USA – ZUMAcs17 20260111_faf_cs17_055 Copyright: xScottxSeriox

However, Jordan’s impact extended beyond the defense. Earlier in the season, during a Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, he blocked a field goal attempt and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown. That play earned him the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

ADVERTISEMENT

So when Jason Kelce said Davis was in the best shape of his career, it was hardly an exaggeration. Roseman clearly saw the same thing, and this time he did not wait to reward the nose tackle.

The Eagles have now agreed to a three-year, $78 million contract extension with Davis that includes $65 million in guaranteed money. Before the new deal, Davis was set to earn roughly $13 million in 2026 on his fifth-year option. With the extension, he now becomes the highest-paid nose tackle in the league with an average annual value of $26 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the general manager having already taken care of Davis, the attention now shifts toward locking in other defensive pieces. One of those players was even present during Davis’ contract extension press conference.

Jalen Carter showed support at Jordan Davis’ contract press conference

Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter were anchoring defenses long before they reunited in Philadelphia. The two defensive linemen first played together at Georgia. Davis arrived in Philly in 2022. And Carter followed soon after when the Eagles selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Fast forward to now, and Davis has earned his first contract extension. To announce the defensive tackle’s new deal, the Eagles held a press conference where Carter showed up to support his teammate.

Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – OCTOBER 19: Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter 98 looks on after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles on October 19th, 2025, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 19 Eagles at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251019191

Carter has been in the area rehabbing his shoulders, and his presence clearly meant a lot to Davis in that moment. He watched the press conference from the audience, and once it wrapped up, the two shared a hug.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” Davis admitted. “It just shows the importance of just the connection and the love that we have for each other.

With that, Davis is now locked in with the Eagles for several more years. And with his deal now in place, Carter is widely expected to be next in line for a contract extension.