Jason Kelce Shares Injury Concerns During Special Eagles Event After Making Big Announcement

A week ago, on her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie Kelce gave fans a heads-up about her and husband Jason Kelce bringing their wellness game to the beach with a yoga session in Sea Isle City, New Jersey. Scheduled for June 25 from 8 to 9 a.m., the event was backed by athletic wear giant Lululemon and organized in partnership with local gym Stride Spin and Fitness to support the Eagles Autism Foundation. She later posted the full event details on her Instagram story, giving her followers a glimpse of what to expect.

Fast forward to the day of, and the Eagles dropped a behind-the-scenes clip from the beachside class—Kylie glowing, post-session, surrounded by yoga mats and salty breeze. “We’re here on the beach in Sea Isle with all these lovely yogis, and we just finished our yoga classes to kick the day off here in Sea Isle. Go Birds,” she said in the video.

But what started as a breezy wellness vibe took a slight turn when Jason chimed in, admitting he’s not exactly a yoga guy. His reason? Injury concerns. “I actually hate yoga,” the Eagles’ legend said. “One of the reasons I hate it is whenever I do it, I actually pull muscles. So, I just think for some reason, it’s bad for my body.” And let’s just say that it’s not the first time Jason has expressed his health woes lately.

The Eagles’ legend spent 13 seasons in the NFL. And ever since he hung up his cleats, Jason has apparently been having health woes. During one of his New Heights Podcast episodes, his brother, Travis Kelce, triggered Jason when he remarked that he could play the tight end position. But Jason shrugged it off. “Can’t. No. My ankles, knees, and back won’t let me. No. It’s getting bad,” Jason said.

And when Travis pointed out that it’s just Jason’s mind that won’t let him play TE, the Eagles’ legend made it crystal clear that he’s been struggling with working out. “I don’t know if it’s like—the moment you retire mentally, your body retires too,” Jason added. “Physically, because I’m just like. … I’m trying to lift weights, straining muscles. My ankle, playing golf last week, is inflamed. Can’t squat now because my ankle hurts. I can’t bench because I sprained my pecs.”

Well, yoga, on the other hand, is a different thing. But apparently, Jason struggled in doing that, too. No wonder the 37-year-old ex-NFLer is having a rough stretch when it comes to his health. But let’s face it—retirement seems to be treating him just fine, whether he’s catching up with Travis on their podcast, unwinding with some beachside yoga, or diving into his latest charity efforts.

Jason Kelce to celebrity bartend for the Eagles’ Autism Foundation

Giving back is second nature for Jason and Kylie Kelce. Kylie’s beachside yoga class on June 25? Every registration fee went straight to the Eagles Autism Foundation, a cause close to both their hearts. And Jason’s not sitting this one out either. Later that same day, he’s back behind the bar for his annual Team 62 celebrity bartending event at Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City.

Since 2021, Kelce’s event has raised over $1.4 million for the Eagles Autism Foundation. The event is scheduled from 4-8 PM. But before the Team 62 event, the Eagles Autism Foundation will host a family-friendly event at Excursion Park from noon to 3 p.m. Like every year, the fifth annual Team 62 event will feature Kelce, along with the Eagles’ players, legends, cheerleaders, SWOOP, and more.

Last year, Kelce’s former teammates, including Beau Allen, Trent Cole, Bandon Graham, Fletcher Fox, Dallas Goedert, Landon Dickerson, Jake Elliott, and Avonte Maddox, attended the event. A year before that, Travis Kelce was also one of the attendees. As for the tickets, the VIP tickets are already sold out for the event. However, if people are still looking to attend, then they can pay $10 donation on a first-come, first-served basis.

To make things interesting, the Team 62 event will not conclude just on June 25. The party will continue on June 26 as well, with the third annual New Heights Beer Bowl. The timings for the event are fixed from 10 am to 4 pm at the Sea Isle Yacht Club. That said, Jason Kelce’s going through some health woes, no doubt. But it’s safe to say that the Eagles’ legend knows how to make his presence felt. In one way or another.