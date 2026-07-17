“Jay Z Chose to Disrespect FIRST”: Colin Kaepernick’s Wife Fires Back at Rapper for ‘Sabotaging’ His Protest

Jay-Z’s performance at Yankee Stadium a week ago was meant to celebrate the anniversaries of two of his most iconic albums. Instead, it sparked a major debate after the rapper reportedly referenced former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, saying, “You picking & choosing the politicking as usual. They digging deep for narratives, it’s embarrassing, they running outta characters, had to bring back up Kaep again.”

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Fast forward to now, and Kaepernick’s wife, Nessa Diab, has responded to the freestyle. In her view, Jay-Z was the one who chose to disrespect her husband, which is exactly why she believes the younger generation should be reminded of what the rapper did after initially supporting Kaepernick.

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“I’m thankful so many people right now are seeing what Colin has said a gazillion times and has addressed for yearrrss,” Nessa wrote in her Instagram story. “For the younger generation calling out what we have know about the NFL and Jay Z, check our timelines. Especially 2019. Since Jay-Z chose to disrespect Colin FIRST AGAIN, I’ll continue reminding people what he proudly did to sabotage Colin and Colin’s protest. They can try to pacify media personalities with brunch invites, a casino, or a halftime show. That doesn’t change what happened and people see right through it.”

The feud between the ex-49ers quarterback and Jay-Z took place after Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and racial injustice. Initially, Jay supported Kaepernick by wearing his jersey on Saturday Night Live and rapping a lyric in his “Apeshit” song, “Once I said no to the Super Bowl: You need me, I don’t need you. Every night we in the end zone. Tell the NFL we in stadiums too.”

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Fast forward to 2019, however, things took a sharp turn when Jay-Z, via his entertainment company, Roc Nation, signed a deal with the NFL. Per the terms of the deal, Jay and Roc Nation were responsible for deciding the performers for the NFL’s events, including the Super Bowl halftime show. At the same time, the rapper made his stance clear on supporting Kaepernick and stated that “We’re past kneeling.”

However, Jay-Z’s decision to partner with the NFL did not sit well with many. For a broader context, Kaepernick had received support from several prominent figures, some of whom were even willing to boycott the league after no team signed him following his decision to kneel during the national anthem. Per reports, stars like Rihanna and Cardi B reportedly declined to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

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And that’s where Nessa Diab’s claim of Jay-Z sabotaging Kaepernick and his protest comes in.

“Jay-Z, your latest freestyle reminded everyone of what you did. You chose to do that freestyle, just like you chose to undermine Colin and his protest. People will forever remember,” Nessa wrote.

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Right after Jay-Z’s partnership with the league, speculation started building that the NFL had effectively found a way to rehabilitate its image by partnering with one of the biggest Black celebrities in America, while Kaepernick remained out of the league. Even Cardi B, who refused to perform at the half-time show, noted that Jay-Z was going to change things.

“I feel like he didn’t [go] on an NFL deal without an agreement,” Cardi said. “I feel like he went in there like, ‘All right, if you guys want me to work with y’all, y’all need to put my people in here. Y’all need to do things my way.’ I feel like he’s gonna change it.”

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Since then, Colin Kaepernick has been away from the NFL and hasn’t played for any team since he departed from the 49ers. His wife, meanwhile, has decided to clear her stance against the rapper and his recent freestyle.