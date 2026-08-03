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Jets Legend Fires Back at Plaxico Burress for Comparing His New York Stint to 20 Months in Jail

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Keshav Pareek

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Aug 3, 2026 | 12:56 PM EDT

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Jets Legend Fires Back at Plaxico Burress for Comparing His New York Stint to 20 Months in Jail

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Keshav Pareek

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Aug 3, 2026 | 12:56 PM EDT

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Plaxico Burress’s feelings about New York are likely mixed. On one hand, the former wide receiver cemented his legacy by winning a Super Bowl with Eli Manning and the New York Giants, helping upset the heavily favored New England Patriots. On the other hand, his stint with the New York Jets never reached the same heights.

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Much of that was the result of his own circumstances, as Burress joined the Jets after spending nearly two years in prison following his accidental self-inflicted shooting incident. So, when he was recently asked which was worse, serving time in prison or playing for the Jets, Burress didn’t hesitate with his answer.

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“So, they’re both kind of similar because when I walked into the prison on my first day, I was like, ‘Damn, man, you are fu****g loser,” Burress said when he recently sat down with Lil Wayne on The Joint Venture Show. “And I had the same damn feeling every day I walked through the door with the Jets. I’m like, ‘Dang, I hope we can win this weekend.’ Loser!”

Of course, his comments against the Jets didn’t sit well with the fans or the Jets’ legend. As one fan ranted against the ex-receiver’s comments in an Instagram post, former Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis dropped a brutal comment, saying, “We should have never signed him.”

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Revis shared the locker room with Burress during the 2011 season. So it’s safe to say that the former NFL CB wasn’t exaggerating while taking a dig at Burress. Before signing with the Jets, Plaxico Burress was playing on a four-year, $35 million deal with the Giants and had already won a Super Bowl.

He was in the middle of a stellar 10-1 season with the franchise. However, on November 28, 2008, Burress accidentally shot himself with his own pistol in the thigh.

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While the injury wasn’t life-threatening, the Jets legend had to spend 20 months in prison for carrying a gun illegally. By the time he was released, the Giants had already moved on from him, while he was left with two options: Either sign with the Jets or the Pittsburgh Steelers. Burress ultimately signed a one-year, $3 million deal.

The Jets entered the season after an 11-5 finish the season before. In the 2011 season, New York went 8-5 by early December but lost the final three games of the season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Burress, meanwhile, finished his Jets stint after recording 45 receptions for 612 yards and 8 touchdowns. After the 2011 season, he signed with the Steelers, but following a torn rotator cuff, his NFL career came to an end.

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Keshav Pareek

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Keshav Pareek is a Senior NFL Features Writer at EssentiallySports, where he has covered two action-packed football seasons. He also contributes to the ES Behind the Scenes series, spotlighting the lives of top NFL stars off the field. Keshav is known for weaving humor into serious sports writing and connecting with readers by tapping into the emotional heart of the game. He’s particularly fascinated by the NFL Draft’s “Green Room” drama and remains puzzled by Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected draft slide, an outcome he calls downright baffling. With a fresh wave of breakout talent on the horizon, Keshav is primed for another thrilling season. A lifelong NFL fan, Keshav closely follows quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, drawing inspiration from their leadership and playmaking ability in his coverage. He brings a mix of sharp analysis and narrative storytelling to every story, providing readers with a compelling view of the league both on and off the field.

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