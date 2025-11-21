Jimmy Johnson’s Wife Unhappy With Retirement Decision as FOX Veteran Addresses Return

Back in March, Jimmy Johnson wrapped up his three-decade run at FOX, signing off with a goodbye that hit fans hard. Sure, the network tapped the New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski to take over, but even months later, plenty of people still feel the void, including former NFL coach Norv Turner and his daughter, Stephanie.

On Thursday, Jimmy stopped by The Family Business Podcast with Norv and Steph, where Steph expressed that they still miss Jimmy on FOX. But when Steph asked him about his true retirement, the ex-NFL head coach admitted that he’s loving retirement, even though that’s not suiting his wife.

“I’m loving it,” Jimmy said. “People say, ‘Well, you’re doing a whole bunch of stuff with your wife.’ I said, ‘No, I don’t see her anymore now than I did before. She came in the other night, she said, I don’t see you, but two nights a week. Tuesday night and Wednesday night because you’re watching.'”

Jimmy surely laughed about it, but the message is clear: While he’s finally enjoying a stress-free schedule, his wife isn’t exactly thrilled with the new version of “retired Jimmy.” In her eyes, instead, he’s still working full time… just for the sport instead of the network, and just as a fan instead of a head coach or an analyst. And we’re talking about 12 hours a day here.

“‘You’re in there 12 hours on Saturday, you’re in there 12 hours on Sunday, you’ve got four TVs set up,'” Jimmy added, quoting his wife’s comments. “I’m watching football. Then I watch Monday night football. Then I watch Thursday night football, you know, and then I got college games on top of that. So yeah, I’m loving retirement. I’m loving not having to take that flight out to LA.”

Instead of slowing down at 82, Jimmy has basically built himself a mini film room at home. And you can tell why. He has lived and breathed football his entire life. And when he finally announced his retirement from FOX, the NFL legend said that he’s going to miss his crew and will only see them occasionally.

Fast forward to the 2025 season, and while he may not be sharing the FOX desk with his crew, he’s enjoying every football game while enjoying his retirement. This is exactly why whenever the question about his return surfaces, Jimmy Johnson addresses it with utmost honesty.

Jimmy Johnson talks about his FOX crew

Many would argue that they still watch FOX, but it doesn’t feel the same without Jimmy Johnson’s bigger-than-life personality, combo of humor, bold takes, and real-world coaching credibility. And Stephanie Turner’s 96-year-old grandma is one such personality.

“We miss you on FOX Sunday Football show,” Steph told Jimmy. “Even my 96-year-old grandma says, ‘This show just isn’t quite as good without Jimmy.'”

That’s when the ex-FOX analyst opened up, admitting how much he still loves his old crew, including Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan, Howie Long, and Curt Menefee.

“That was my buddy with Bradshaw and Curt Menefee, Strahan,” Jimmy said. “Strahan’s one of the nicest guys in the world. Howie Long, you know all of them. Gronkowski is doing a good job. He’s a little quirky, but everybody likes him.”

That said, Jimmy’s exit was official in March, a tearful, grateful goodbye after more than three decades on Fox NFL Sunday. And while he’s clearly fond of his old crew, the network has moved on, as Gronk is now tapped to join the desk. For now, Jimmy’s surely at peace trading studio flights for a four-TV film room. But that daily, all-football routine isn’t exactly going anywhere.