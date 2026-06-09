Julian Edelman Sends One-Word Message as Tom Brady Adds “Good Nut” to $350M Empire

Tom Brady has always been health-conscious, both during his two-decade-long NFL career and in his post-retirement life. The former New England Patriots quarterback previously teamed up with GoPuff to launch GOAT Gummies, an organic, vegan snack line crafted in France. And now, he’s partnering with GoPuff once again.

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Only this time, the name of the product might turn some heads, as Brady announced the launch of “Good Nut,” a premium line of organic coconut water. As the announcement came, his former teammate and wide receiver, Julian Edelman, was among the first to react to his latest venture.

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“……pause,” Edelman wrote.

Edelman’s reaction came right after GoPuff released a launch commercial for Good Nut, ft. Brady, as the former NFL quarterback, spent nearly a minute explaining the quality of the product. However, there was a twist in the commercial as Brady avoided revealing the product name, sparking mixed reactions from fans on social media. Still, Brady’s latest move to expand his $350 million empire also aligns with the opportunity it offers. The global coconut water market is reportedly expanding and is projected to reach $11 billion by 2030, fueled by GoPuff’s 115% year-over-year surge in sales.

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“Hydration has always been a big part of my routine, and while coconut water has been a staple for me, I knew we could take it to a completely different level by teaming up with Gopuff,” Brady said. “With Good Nut, we focused on keeping the ingredients simple and clean, making sure it’s exactly what I’d want in my own fridge.”

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As for Good Nut, the drink is sourced from Vietnamese coconuts with no added sugar and is currently available in three different variations, set at $3.29 per can. Additionally, if you are subscribed to Gopuff’s membership program, FAM, you can get the can at a discounted price of $2.96.

Original Coconut Water: Manufactured using handpicked Vietnamese coconuts. Chocolate Coconut Water: A first of its kind, rich/ creamy, and the only certified organic chocolate coconut water on the market. Sparkling Coconut Water: A bright and bubbly flavored, refreshing coconut water variation of sparkling water.

According to Tyler Stewart, who is the head of Head of Marketing at Gopuff, he also revealed how the idea to launch a premium coconut water came to be,

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“Good Nut started with Tom telling us about how much he loves drinking chocolate coconut water. We quickly realized there was an opportunity to shake up the category with a product that tastes incredible, uses great ingredients, and has a bold brand that gets people talking.

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“Blending premium products with brands that are playful, unexpected, and don’t take themselves too seriously has become a huge part of how we build together with Tom. Whether it’s GOAT Gummies, our lobbying campaign with Super Monday Off, or now Good Nut, we’re always trying to give our customers and fans more of what they want, and of course entertain them a little along the way.”

And as Brady makes his way into the beverage aisle, his latest venture arrives in three flavors: Original, chocolate, and sparkling coconut water. But at the same time, as much as Brady is looking to expand his post-retirement business empire, it’s worth noting that the name of his premium line of coconut water has become a major talking point more than the actual product itself.