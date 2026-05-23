Lavonte David Opens Up on Brutal Ego Hit After Buccaneers Teammates Accused Him of ‘Loafing’ Last Season

As a 12-time team captain, defensive leader, and one of the oldest voices in the locker room, Lavonte David was never expected to deliver lackluster effort on the field. But that was the exact case with the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB, as he admitted that teammates called him out for loafing, something that eventually became part of the reason he decided to retire earlier this offseason.

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“It was a point in [last] season, like, I got called out by a couple of my teammates for loafing,” David said during his recent appearance on The Rush With Maxx Crosby. “…I loafed. I take full accountability for that. And like, for them to call me out on that, me being the veteran on the team, I’m like, ‘No, Lavonte, that ain’t you, bro.’ And that kind of stuck with me. Like, ‘I’m trippin’. I gotta lock back in.'”

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David later admitted that he takes it very seriously, as the veteran later added that “I got some trauma in my early career about loafing.” That is exactly why hearing those comments from teammates hit him especially hard, particularly as one of the veterans expected to lead the defense.

And the timing only made it tougher. During the 2025 season, David tied Derrick Brooks for sixth all-time in franchise history with 1,714 tackles. But while David continued producing individually, Tampa Bay struggled badly after opening the year 6-2. The Buccaneers eventually collapsed to an 8-9 finish and missed the playoffs for the first time in half a decade.

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As the dust settled and reality started hitting, David openly admitted he was disappointed with some of the effort he saw from himself on film. Earlier this month, the veteran linebacker acknowledged there were moments during the season when he simply did not like the player he was watching, especially knowing younger teammates looked up to him.

But once the offseason arrived, the reality of retirement finally started settling in.

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“During the off-season, I kind of looked at myself in the mirror like, ‘What do Lavonte David want to do?’ And it was the first time in my career where I didn’t have a plan for the offseason,” David recalled while talking with Terron Armstead on The Set.

David had previously signed three straight one-year deals with Tampa Bay, and many expected him to return for another season after the disappointing ending to 2025. But eventually, the motivation just was not there anymore. David felt he had already accomplished everything he needed to in the game.

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Imago TAMPA, FL – DECEMBER 05: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Lavonte David 54 celebrates a defensive stop during the regular season game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 05, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 05 Saints at Buccaneers Icon357221205067

That became even clearer during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where David explained the real reason behind stepping away from football.

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“Ultimately, I just thought about what was my motivation? What will keep me doing? And it just came down to just, you know, I’ve done enough for the game. I pleased myself with what I did while I played the game. I impacted my peers when I played, and I made a name for myself. And now, it’s just time to move on from the game and let the next generation take over.”

There is no denying that David remained productive in his final season, finishing with 114 combined tackles, 61 solo tackles, and eight tackles for loss while starting every game. But beyond motivation, age and health clearly played major roles in the decision as well.

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David had been dealing with recurring knee issues and reportedly needed arthroscopic surgery along with weekly fluid drainage just to make it through all 17 games. Considering everything his body had been through, it is not difficult to understand why David ultimately chose to walk away after 14 seasons in Tampa Bay, where he started every game dating back to being selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Now, David is officially passing the torch to the next generation. And fittingly enough, the Buccaneers used the 2026 NFL Draft to select one of the top linebacker prospects in the class, a player who already shares a connection with the franchise legend.

Lavonte David addresses his connection with the Bucs’ rookie LB

Lavonte David’s retirement has left a major hole in the Buccaneers’ defense. But during the 2026 NFL Draft, Tampa Bay addressed the linebacker room by selecting former Miami Hurricanes standout Rueben Bain Jr.. And while David expects big things from the rookie, the Buccaneers legend also revealed the personal connection he shares with Bain Jr.

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For some added context, just like David, Bain Jr. is from Miami. The 21-year-old attended Miami Central High School, which happened to be the longtime rival of Miami Northwestern, David’s alma mater. More importantly, though, David has known Bain Jr. since his high school days.

“I’m expecting a huge impact from Bain,” David said on Good Morning Football. “Just because I know him. Obviously, he’s been a kid in the area (Miami). The crazy thing is, Bain would always come to my book bag giveaways when I was giving out book bags back at home. I watched him at high school in Miami Central — even though he went to my rival high school, I knew he was going to be an impact player.”

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Of course, Bain Jr. has not played an NFL snap yet, so any comparisons to David would be premature. Still, the rookie showed plenty of promise during his junior season at Miami, recording 54 combined tackles, 30 solo tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, and an interception.

Now, Bain Jr. is preparing to begin his professional career when Tampa Bay opens the 2026 season against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. How his rookie season unfolds is something the Buccaneers will soon find out.