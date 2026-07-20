“Michael Rubin’s Puppet”: Dave Portnoy Rants Against Tom Brady for His “Cringey” Downfall

Dave Portnoy was once one of the biggest New England Patriots fans, so much so that he even went to jail over Tom Brady’s Deflategate scandal. But that hasn’t been the case since Brady turned his back on the Patriots. In fact, Portnoy has now become one of Brady’s biggest critics, especially because of the former NFL quarterback’s post-retirement antics. And Brady’s latest appearance at Fanatics Fest was no exception, as it felt cringey to Portnoy.

“Tom Brady chopping it up with Logan Paul,” Portnoy said. “…This to me is one of the great downfalls of an icon with Tom Brady. And it’s a legacy that is being lamified…You don’t want to see him mixed up in low-brow, TikTok, flag football leagues in Saudi Arabia, whatever it is. Everything about him is cringey now to me.”

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In the comment section of his Instagram post, Portnoy admitted that a bit of the context was cut out of the clip, where he felt that Brady is a Michael Jordan, Lionel Messi, and David Beckham level star, and he shouldn’t get himself mixed up in these antics before adding, “He should be above the fray. Not Michael Rubin’s puppet.”

Portnoy’s “cringey” remarks refer to two major moments from Brady’s appearance at Fanatics Fest. First, the former Patriots quarterback orchestrated an Undertaker-themed entrance, emerging from a casket with the theme music playing in the background. Moments later, Brady struck a fan wearing an Atlanta Falcons jersey with a chair.

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As clips of the event gained traction online, it’s fair to say that Brady’s Fanatics Fest appearance received mixed reactions. He made headlines once again when he slapped Logan Paul following a panel discussion.

The staged slap, at least as it has been portrayed, was followed by Brady and Paul flipping at each other at the FIFA World Cup Final. Portnoy believes Brady is above these kinds of antics, which is why he commented, asking Brady not to be Michael Rubin’s puppet, who is the owner of Fanatics.

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Portnoy also went on to explain why Brady has gotten himself mixed up in these post-retirement moves.

“Michael Rubin is in the middle of all of it,” Portnoy added. “It’s Michael Rubin. He’ll lamify the coolest guys in the world. I don’t know; every celebrity athlete is Michael Rubin, ‘Hey, how high do you want me to jump, Michael Rubin?’ And then they jump. The whole thing is disgusting. And I don’t want to say it, but I’ll say it: It all started when he started hating on the Patriots.”

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That said, it won’t be unfair to say that Tom Brady’s post-retirement life has two different sides. On one hand, he’s a FOX analyst and a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. But on the other hand, it’s his non-football-related moves that have continued to draw criticism. And Dave Portnoy is leaving no chance to point that out.