Michael Strahan Makes Career Announcement After Drawing Attention With Tom Brady on FOX

The holiday season is officially here. Thanksgiving and Black Friday have kicked things off, and with Christmas now just a couple of weeks away, the excitement is starting to build. And right on cue, the NY NEXT Holiday Gift Guide has arrived, an annual seasonal feature that highlights gift ideas from some of New York’s most influential voices, including CEOs, media figures, chefs, and cultural tastemakers.

The concept is simple. These personalities share what they plan to give or hope to receive, offering personal recommendations and trending gift picks across different categories. And this year, the NFL legend and Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan is part of the guide. And fittingly, Strahan isn’t focused on what’s under the tree for him. He’s all about giving gifts from his own fashion line: Michael Strahan suits.

“There’s something about putting on a well-tailored suit that changes how you feel. When you look good, you feel good,” says the NFL legend. The gifts from Strahan’s fashion line start from $299 at MichaelStrahan.com.

Besides Strahan, several other New York power players used the guide to pull back the curtain on their holiday mindset. Some leaned into personal wish lists, while others focused on thoughtful, experience-driven gifts. Renowned chef Daniel Boulud shared that he’s hoping to receive a pair of Berluti boots, blending comfort with classic style, while interior designer Nate Berkus revealed his love for timeless luxury, eyeing a vintage Vacheron Constantin watch.

Imago LA: Super Bowl LIX – Fox News Media Day Michael Strahan stands on stage during the Fox Sports Media Day event held at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 6, 2025. Super Bowl LIX will take place Sunday Feb. 9, 2025 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA New Orleans New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Con Louisiana USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xAnthonyxBeharx Editorial use only sipausa_59308299

Others were firmly in the giving spirit. Hotelier Jeff Klein opted for artisanal treats, choosing Josh Pond Farm caviar and smoked salmon, while Mark Cuban kept things refreshingly honest, sticking with Amazon gift cards and admitting he’s not the most creative gift-giver.

From wine and bagels to cozy sweaters and tech-forward gadgets, the guide paints a clear picture: There’s no single way to approach holiday gifting, just personal taste and intention.

Together, the NY NEXT Holiday Gift Guide feels less like a shopping list and more like a snapshot of how New York’s most influential figures celebrate the season. But Strahan isn’t drawing attention only for sharing pieces from his Michael Strahan Brand. The NFL legend is also making waves after sharing a social media story with Tom Brady.

Tom Brady flashes a $500K item with Michael Strahan

If Tom Brady is known for anything besides his seven Super Bowl rings and eye-popping NFL records, it’s his watch collection. The former New England Patriots QB-turned-broadcaster collects pieces from the industry’s heavyweights. We’re talking about Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, IWC, Tudor, and Richard Mille. And he just showed off another luxury timepiece, a reminder that his off-field style is as carefully curated as his game.

Brady appeared on FOX before calling the Los Angeles Rams’ 41–34 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Before the broadcast, the seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a selfie with Michael Strahan on his Instagram story, one that quickly caught attention for what both men were wearing on their wrists.

Brady was sporting an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak that stood out immediately, thanks to its multicolored baguette-cut gemstones arranged in a rainbow pattern. It perfectly complemented the 18-carat white gold case and bracelet. While there’s no official price listed, the watch is estimated to be worth up to $500K.

Strahan didn’t go unnoticed either, flexing a Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Skeleton valued at around $110,000. At this point, it’s clear that a Hall of Fame NFL résumé isn’t the only thing Brady and Strahan have in common. Their watch collections are very much part of the conversation as well.