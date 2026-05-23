“Nasty Work”: Giants Legend Fires Back at Abdul Carter’s Criticism of Jaxson Dart Hosting Donald Trump

As an athlete, publicly expressing political views often comes with scrutiny. Sometimes, that criticism even comes from inside the locker room. That was exactly the case for Jaxson Dart after the New York Giants quarterback introduced Donald Trump at a rally in New York, prompting teammate Abdul Carter to publicly question the move. But as the reactions piled up, former Giants placekicker Lawrence Tynes appeared to take a shot at Carter, calling the situation “nasty work.”

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“The locker room is a sacred place because it brings together everyone from all walks of life and beliefs for one common goal,” Tynes wrote on X, replying to Carter’s criticism of Dart. “Calling a teammate out publicly for his political views and to get attention is nasty work.”

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Tynes was referencing Carter’s earlier reaction, when he responded to one of Dart’s clips by writing, “thought this sh!t was AI, what we doing man,” after Dart introduced Trump.

It has become evident that Carter’s reaction toward Dart has clearly divided opinions online. Some supported the second-year Giants linebacker for publicly addressing the situation while the Giants continue OTAs, while others believed teammates should handle those conversations privately.

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The entire situation unfolded on Friday when Dart made a surprise appearance at a campaign rally for Mike Lawler in Suffern, New York. The second-year quarterback walked onto the stage and addressed the New York Crowd, while chanting “Go Big Blue” before eventually introducing Trump.

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“Big Blue Nation, it’s a pleasure to be here,” Dart said. “What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here and, without a further ado, I’m grateful, I’m honored, I’m pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump.”

Moments later, Trump emerged from behind the curtain, greeted the crowd, whispered a few words in Dart’s ears, and shook the quarterback’s hand before taking the stage himself, while “God Bless the U.S.A” by Lee Greenwood played in the background.

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“I want to thank Jaxson Dart,” Trump said after the quarterback exited the stage, before adding, “This is going to be a future Hall of Famer in my book. Thank you, thank you Jaxson. Lot of talent.”

The attention only grew from there as Trump repeatedly referenced Dart throughout the speech. At one point, the president called the quarterback a “beautiful guy” with “legs like tree trunks.” Trump also brought Dart up while discussing keeping men out of women’s sports.

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“I’m looking at Jaxson,” added Trump. “I’d like to know, is there any woman in the audience that thinks they can tackle that guy? Because I’d like to meet you. I’d like to shake your hand. I don’t know. Jaxson, you think you can play against women OK?” Don’t get involved Jaxson. Don’t answer that question.”

And while Dart has never publicly labeled himself a Trump supporter, the quarterback’s appearance at the rally still sparked mixed reactions online and reopened the debate over whether teammates should publicly defend one another’s political choices or openly challenge them. But at the same time, an NFL analyst offered a piece of advice to Jaxson Dart amid the ongoing controversy.

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Mike Florio advised Jaxson Dart after the QB’s political move

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has now weighed in on the growing scrutiny surrounding Jaxson Dart. In his report, Florio pointed out that public criticism is almost inevitable whenever athletes openly step into political conversations, regardless of their views.

“My own view is this: Say whatever you want. Support whoever you want. But recognize that, yes, there may be some scrutiny and criticism that comes from doing anything other than staying above the fray,” Florio wrote. “For a guy who has yet to fully establish himself, it’s a bolder move than it would be for a quarterback or any other player who has become one of the best at the position he plays.”

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Dart is now entering one of the most important stretches of his football career. The Giants quarterback got his opportunity to lead the offense during his rookie season, and although New York went 4-8 in his 12 starts, Dart still showed flashes of potential, especially as a dual-threat quarterback.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants Sep 28, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart 6 celebrates a two point conversion against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBradxPennerx 20250928_bjp_ae5_028

He finished the year throwing for 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding another 487 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground.

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At the same time, though, the rookie season was far from ideal, especially with injuries piling up across the roster and heavily impacting the offense. Now, expectations around Dart are significantly higher entering Year 2, particularly with John Harbaugh taking over as head coach and the franchise viewing Dart as its long-term quarterback.

That is also why Florio viewed Dart’s latest political appearance as a bold move, considering the quarterback is still trying to fully establish himself in the league.