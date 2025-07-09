New York Heartbroken With Eli Manning as Giants Legend Announces $750M Ownership Decision

Eli Manning never pretended he’d just fade into suburbia after the last snap. That’s why he once admitted his desire to buy a slice of the Giants. “It’s definitely something of interest… There’s probably only one team I’d be interested in pursuing, and it’s the one I played for 16 years, and it’s local, and makes the most sense.” No surprise there—he’d already orchestrated his destiny on draft night, refusing to wear San Diego powder blue because he somehow knew the Giants were the only jersey that fit.

However, as things unfolded, the Giants’ legend withdrew from the deal and is no longer interested in buying a 10% stake in his former NFL team. The reason? It’s too expensive for him. “Basically, it’s too expensive for me,” Eli told CNBC. “These numbers are getting very big. One percent stake is something valued at $10 billion, you know, it turns into very big numbers.”

Manning laid out his decision to opt out of the deal, considering there could have been conflicts of interest with his role as a broadcaster, including his ESPN’s ManningCast. “So, you know, I love the Giants and I think, you know, it’s deserving of that valuation and there will be people that want to go for it, and I was kind of along the ride, but it really is a matter of just some complications with the fact that I’m doing broadcasting,” he added.

