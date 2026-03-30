Vikings Legend, Who Trained in Martial Arts and Built the Most Feared Hands in NFL, Passes Away

It was a Monday Night Football game in October 1987, when the Minnesota Vikings faced the Denver Broncos at the Metrodome. With the score tied at 7 in the second quarter, Broncos running back Gerald Willhite broke away for a 29-yard run. A touchdown seemed evitable, the defense already beaten by that point. But what many didn’t anticipate was how fast things would change, thanks to one player: Joey Browner. Just a step away from the end zone, Browner chased Willhite and dragged him down with one hand in a classic (read: dangerous) “horse-collar tackle.”

Willhite’s right foot got caught under his body, with the play ending with two fractures in his leg. However, that same moment also immortalized the Vikings star in history books forever. “Browner just did a great job of getting back into the play,” then-team head coach Dan Reeves said. “A lot of people would have quit in Browner’s position.” But, that was the thing about Browner. He was known for his athleticism, physicality, and insane grip strength. He was not a bad guy on the field. Browner just played too hard.

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Sadly, on March 28, 2026, that same relentless figure finally gave up. The Vikings lost one of their defining player at 65, and the franchise felt it deeply. In a statement, the Vikings wrote:

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“The Vikings are mourning the loss of Ring of Honor Safety Joey Browner. Browner, a 6-time Pro Bowler and 4-time 1st Team All-Pro, was named to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and a part of the 50 Greatest Vikings announced in 2010.”

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While the cause of his death has not been revealed, he was suffering from serious health issues since at least last August. Around that time, former teammates Tommy Kramer, Ted Brown, and Scott Studwell teamed up with Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura to organize a sports memorabilia autograph event to raise money for Browner’s medical care. By the end, he was reportedly in a nursing home since at least early 2026, as his health had steadily declined. That said, it really does feel like the closing of a major chapter in Vikings history.

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Drafted out of USC in the first round of the 1983 NFL Draft, Browner was the first defensive back in franchise history to go in the first round. That alone tells you the level of belief the team had in him. And Browner made sure to deliver on that belief, and then some.

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Over nine seasons in Minnesota, he stacked up six Pro Bowls, four First-Team All-Pro selections, and carved out a place on the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1980s. He later entered the Vikings Ring of Honor in 2013 and was named among the 50 Greatest Vikings. Statistically, he backed it up, too. 9.5 sacks, 987 tackles, and 37 interceptions, which still ranks fifth in franchise history. But numbers only tell part of it.

Browner’s identity was built on how he played. Physical. Aggressive. Always on edge. Some around the league saw that as a reason to avoid him. Others, especially inside the locker room, saw it differently. His head coach, Jerry Burns, never seemed concerned, though.

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“He’s not a player I would worry about getting involved in a dead-ball foul situation,” Burns noted once.

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Still, the criticism wasn’t coming from nowhere. Browner had a reputation, and it came from how forceful he was. Part of that edge traced back to his martial arts training, which gave him an unusually strong grip. Once he got his hands on you, you weren’t going anywhere. That same mentality showed up in moments like the Willhite play, a tackle that, fair or not, effectively ended a career.

Browner himself never hid from that mindset.

“When it’s time to make a tackle, it’s a life or death situation to me,” Browner said. “Once I get a hand on him, I hold onto him.”

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After nine seasons with the Vikings and one final year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he walked away from the game. But his presence never really left Minnesota. Teammates remembered not just the player, but the person.

“God blessed Joey with phenomenal talent and a big heart to love people and be a beacon of positivity. Truly, he will be missed,” former Vikings player Steve Jordan said after Browner’s death.

For the Vikings community, however, the loss hits even harder. The Vikings announced the passing of Browner ‌on Sunday, one day after the team announced former middle linebacker Jeff Siemon had died.

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The Vikings mourn the loss of Jeff Siemon

The past few days have carried a heavy emotional weight for the Vikings. Just a day before the franchise announced the passing of safety Joey Browner, the team was already mourning the loss of Jeff Siemon. A four-time Pro Bowl middle linebacker, the No. 10 overall pick in 1972, and a member of the Vikings’ 50 Greatest Players list during the 2010 season celebration, Siemon was 75 at the time of his death.

“Jeff was a great teammate — a leader for us on the field and a really good linebacker. He was key to our teams,” one of Siemon’s teammates, Bobby Bryant said after his death. “As good of a player that Jeff was, he was a better person — truly one of the best guys we had. You never heard anyone speak cross of Jeff. His faith was his guide, and he was not afraid to share it with people. He touched so many.”

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Siemon spent his entire NFL career from 1972 to 1980 in Minnesota. He started eight of 13 games as a rookie and finished that season with 87 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, and two interceptions.

Over time, he became a cornerstone of the defense, eventually ranking third in franchise history with 1,375 career tackles. He also earned Pro Bowl honors four times, including three years from 1975 to 1977 after first breaking through in 1973.

And now, within just a few days, the Vikings have lost two figures who helped shape the identity of the franchise. They are gone, but their presence still lingers in history, in the locker rooms they once led, and in the standard they set for the generations that followed.