NFL Brings Back Retired Steelers QB as Fiancée’s Christmas Performance With Snoop Dogg Draws George Kittle’s Attention

After the first two quarters of the Christmas Day matchup, the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions were locked in a defensive grind, heading into halftime tied at 7–7. It wasn’t exactly the kind of first half that had U.S. Bank Stadium buzzing. But the break between halves was a different story altogether. Enter Snoop Dogg.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The hip-hop icon headlined Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party, giving fans something far more entertaining than the scoreboard suggested. And while the NFL has a long history of rolling out big-name performers, this time the league added an unexpected guest. Alongside the music legends was a familiar football face: Retired Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

Hodges leaned into the moment on Instagram. Sharing a photo with Snoop and his fiancée Lainey Wilson, he joked in the caption: “BREAKING NEWS: Just weeks after Philip Rivers gets called back by the NFL to play quarterback, former NFL quarterback, Duck Hodges, gets a call from the NFL to be Santa for the Snoop Dogg and Friends Christmas Day halftime show.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devlin Hodges (@devlinhodges) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

And let’s just say the timing made it work. Leading up to Vikings–Lions, it was announced that Hodges would be “returning” to an NFL field. Just not in the way fans usually expect. This wasn’t a Philip Rivers-style comeback. Instead, Hodges was back under the stadium lights as part of the halftime spectacle, standing alongside Snoop during his fiancée’s holiday performance.

Lainey, a country singer, wasn’t the only guest to join Snoop. The show also featured appearances from Martha Stewart, the animated hit K-Pop Demon Hunters, and opera duo Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli. Still, Hodges’ lighthearted return somehow stole the spotlight, more for its humor than its significance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snoop kicked things off dressed head-to-toe in red, rocking a double-breasted suit and a long, fur-trimmed coat. His set opened with Dr. Dre classics “The Next Episode” and “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang,” before shifting into a festive spin on “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” That segment featured EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami (the voices behind Huntr/x).

From there, Snoop leaned back into his own catalog with “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?).” And that’s when Lainey took the stage, delivering her rendition of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.” And right after Hodges shared the now-viral photo with Snoop and Lainey, the reaction came quickly. Among those paying attention was George Kittle, who dropped a simple but telling comment for the former Steelers QB.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

George Kittle joined the fans to celebrate Devlin Hodges’ NFL return

The comments section did what the NFL couldn’t resist doing all afternoon. It ran with the joke. When George Kittle dropped, “👑 you dropped this king,” it instantly set the tone. That one line reframed Hodges’ presence as something bigger than a cameo. Not a comeback. Not satire. Just pure, internet-approved royalty for a moment.

From there, fans leaned fully into the narrative. One comment calling it a “Legendary @nfl comeback story 🔥” summed up the collective mood perfectly. Nobody was confusing this with a quarterback signing, but that was the fun of it. Hodges didn’t need pads or a playbook. He just needed to be there, smiling, owning the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others focused less on the irony and more on the vibe. “Star of the show 🎅🏼” turned Hodges into the unofficial face of the halftime break, while another fan chimed in with, “Nice outfit, Lainey! I love the matching hat! 🙂👍 Merry Christmas! 🎅🎄.” A proof that the spotlight was happily shared, not stolen.

And then came the simplest seal of approval: “Hell yeah you two looked great out there!” No sarcasm. No overthinking. Just fans enjoying a crossover that felt effortless. Hodges didn’t return to the NFL in the traditional sense. But for one halftime, one photo, and one comment section, he fit right back in.