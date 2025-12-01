NFL Doctor Shares Concerning Rodney Harrison News as Fans’ Fear for NBC Analyst’s Health

Rodney Harrison spent 15 years in the NFL wrecking ball–style, pushing through injuries and multiple concussions with the San Diego Chargers and later the New England Patriots. But fast-forward to today, and things look a little different. Now 52 and part of NBC’s Sunday Night Football’s pregame and halftime crew, Harrison appeared to suffer some sort of health issue on November 30 during the Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos Week 13 game.

It was noticeable enough that fans started asking questions almost immediately. And now there’s finally an update. Sports medicine physician Dr. Jesse Morse has weighed in, breaking down what might have happened and offering some clarity on Harrison’s condition.

“Rodney Harrison here with possible TIA / stroke-like symptoms,” Morse shared via ‘X’. “I’m hoping he went to the hospital immediately to get evaluated. Scary, hope all is well.”

“Scary, hope all is well.” That was pretty much the universal reaction from NFL fans watching the Commanders–Broncos broadcast. Right before kickoff, Harrison seemed to suddenly lose his train of thought mid-analysis. He was breaking down Washington’s defense when he paused, glanced down at his notes, and then tried to respond, saying:

“The best way to attack them…”

That’s when the NFL legend reportedly froze up and attempted to continue breaking down the Commanders’ defense, stating:

“There’s a lot of stuff going on, I’m sorry. They don’t have a lot of discipline on the defensive side of the ball. That’s it. I’m sorry, guys.”

From there, Harrison couldn’t go on, as the NFL legend looked clearly struggling to get the words out. For the time being, neither Harrison nor his team has shared an update on his health. But once the clip spread on social media, it blew up instantly, as the fans started worrying about Harrison’s health.

Rodney Harrison’s health issues left fans confused

Following Rodney Harrison’s reported health issues, a lot of fans were genuinely shaken after watching the moment play out live. And the reactions reflected that confusion mixed with concern. One viewer flat-out said, “Wow don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like this on live national tv, prayers out to him and his ohana.” Another added, “Damn. That was hard to watch.”

And looking at it, that summed up how most people felt in real time: stunned, unsure, and hoping this wasn’t something serious. But along with the fear came fans trying to make sense of what they saw, searching for the least alarming explanation. Some wondered if it was just exhaustion catching up to him, with one comment reading, “Maybe he’s just overtired, dehydrated, and missed the question and froze on live tv?”

Others suggested something even simpler, like nerves, saying, “This could simply be a panic attack.” You could feel people wanting to believe it was something temporary, something fixable. And then there were fans holding out hope that the whole thing wasn’t medical at all, pointing to a technical issue. One viewer wrote, “Hoping it’s just an audio issue.”

It shows how everyone, no matter their theory, was rooting for the same outcome: That Rodney Harrison is okay. And until an official update arrives, all these reactions capture one thing perfectly: fans don’t just respect Harrison’s career, they genuinely care about the man behind the microphone.