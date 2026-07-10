NFL Insider Reveals the Biggest Reason Why Tom Brady Helping Seahawks Win Super Bowl Makes Sense

After a 3-14 finish in the 2025 season, Pete Carroll’s time with the Las Vegas Raiders came to an end. The next hire needed to be a solid solution, as the team had already parted ways with three full-time head coaches. Brady’s candidate was former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. However, before he could make the big call, the seven-time Super Bowl champion still needed the Seahawks to pass their toughest test of the season.

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“Brady was in the process with the Raiders of hiring Klint Kubiak, who was the offensive coordinator of the Seahawks at the time, and it would behoove the Raiders for the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl because it makes their hire look better if Klint Kubiak is coming off a Super Bowl championship,” Breer said on 98.5 The Sports Hub. “And then obviously, Brady had also just called the NFC title game. So, Brady was in the booth for the Seahawks beating the Rams, and so, there was a level of communication there.”

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Brady and general manager John Spytek had full authority to find their new head coach. The duo had played together at Michigan and had won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So, it won’t be unfair to assume that Brady had Spytek’s support in Kubiak’s hiring. And the interest was obvious.

While it’s true Brady waited for the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl, Kubiak had become one of the hottest head coach candidates earlier this offseason. With Kubiak as the offensive coordinator, the Seahawks ranked third in points scored with 28.4 points per game, eighth in passing yards, and 10th in rushing yards.

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For Brady and the Raiders, hiring Kubiak carried significant importance because they weren’t simply filling a vacancy. This is the same franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game in more than two decades, has reached the postseason only twice during that span, and has gone through four head coaches in five seasons.

Klint Kubiak’s hiring was for the organization’s long-term development. Not only was he coming off a Super Bowl-winning campaign, but the age and brand of football proved to be great motivation. His familiarity with the division certainly proved to further help the decision. He was the Denver Broncos‘ offensive assistant during the 2016 season, his father, Gary Kubiak’s, last season as the team’s head coach. Klint went on to stay for another year before joining the Minnesota Vikings.

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Now, Kubiak has returned to the AFC West as a head coach with the Raiders. Whether the newly appointed head coach will lead the Raiders to glory days is something only time will tell. But it was certainly one of the more important decisions made by Tom Brady and the Raiders this offseason.