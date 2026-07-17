NFL Legend Terrell Owens Calls Upon Donald Trump to Take Action Amid Nolan Wells Tragedy

It’s been over a week since Nolan Wells’ body was discovered following his reported disappearance on the Fourth of July during a trip to Horn Island. As of now, authorities have not publicly released a cause of death, identified any suspects, or made any arrests, and the case remains open. Amid growing concern and increasing attention surrounding Wells’ death, NFL legend Terrell Owens has urged President Donald Trump to look into the matter.

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“I honestly don’t know where to begin, but America, we’ve a problem, and I’ll say this, how many times are we going to just get up and think that a day is going to be normal, a weekend is going to be normal, a holiday is going to be normal, we’re making a tragedy,” Owens said in an Instagram video. “I can’t sit back and be quiet no more. Donald J. Trump, I’ll say this, but I’m going to challenge you to do something in a situation where you should be intervening, and that’s in this Nolan Wells case.”

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The development gained momentum after Wells disappeared following a Fourth of July boat trip with a group of friends. While his friends prepared to leave the island and return to the mainland, Nolan didn’t get back on the boat. Per the investigation, Nolan was last seen alive around 3 p.m. on July 4. He was reportedly wearing blue swim trunks, sunglasses, and no shirt.

After Wells didn’t return home, his family reported him missing. Local authorities, the coast guard, and other agencies launched a search operation. And on July 6, authorities found a body in the water near the northwestern tip of Horn Island. The body was later identified as Nolan Wells through dental records.

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As that happened, the Jackson Coroner conducted an autopsy, but officials stated that determining the cause of death would take time. Considering toxicology results, additional forensic testing, and determination of the manner of death were still pending (accident or homicide), Nolan’s family hired prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump and announced plans for an independent autopsy.

While the FBI has also been involved in the case, the investigation still remains open. Amid the unanswered questions, Terrell Owens believes that if Donald Trump could intervene in a soccer match, he should also make a call right now in Wells’ case.

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“You should be making a call right now to intervene,” the San Francisco 49ers‘ legend added. “The parents, the friends, the loved ones, they need answers. The justice system, it’s telling us, just thinking from your heart, didn’t know where I was going to go with this, but it needed to be said. But at the end of the day, Nolan Wells is not with us today. He needs justice. His family needs justice. Donald J. Trump, I needed to intervene, that’s all I got to say.”

Ever since Nolan Wells’ tragic death, the case has exploded online with people creating TikTok theories and AI-generated videos. Wells’ friends, meanwhile, have also retained attorneys. While retaining an attorney is not evidence of guilt, authorities have not announced any arrests or named any suspects. However, Wells’ mom has emphasized that they just want honesty and transparency after her son’s tragic death.

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Nolan Wells’ mom released a public statement after her son’s death

“It’s just he’s gonna be really missed,” Nolan Wells’ father, Elmore, said. Wells was just 18 at the time of his death and was a football player. Although he had made several trips to Horn Island before, the Fourth of July trip was reportedly his last before returning to school. Tragically, it ended with Wells losing his life. In the aftermath, his mother, Christine, said the family is simply seeking honesty and transparency as the investigation continues.

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“We are doing this because at the end of the day, I would hope any parent would fight for their kids to find out if anything happened, what did happen,” Christine said. “We just want honesty and transparency. We want a thorough investigation. We want that same respect that would be given to anybody else, and that’s it. We just want answers.”

Nolan Wells’ case has drawn significant attention since his death, with online theories, accusations, and speculation spreading rapidly across social media. As authorities continue their investigation, one question remains at the center of it all: what happened after Wells and his friends arrived on the island and later left without the 18-year-old?