NFL Legend Terrell Owens, Terry Bradshaw’s Wife & More Share Messages After ICE Shooting Controversy

On Wednesday in Minneapolis, a federal immigration agent fatally s**t Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old woman, during an enforcement operation. In the aftermath, the incident spilled into the sports world. NFL legend Terrell Owens took to Instagram to voice his feelings, sharing an image of a man he alleged was the agent involved.

“This is the ice agent that murdered the woman in Minneapolis share everywhere,” Owens wrote in his story.

Owens wasn’t the only figure connected to the NFL to react. Tammy Bradshaw, the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw, also posted about the incident. She shared a video originally published by Lucas Jones, who expressed his frustration and grief over the shooting through a spoken-word poem. Together, those posts added fuel to a growing public reaction that has stretched well beyond Minneapolis.

According to bystander videos from the scene on Portland Avenue, Good’s Honda was stopped in the roadway. It was partially blocking lanes but not fully stopping traffic. Witnesses could be heard shouting and blowing whistles to alert neighbors to the presence of immigration agents as unmarked federal vehicles sat nearby. Two masked officers approached the car, ordered Good to exit and attempted to open the driver’s door.

As the vehicle slowly reversed, one officer inserted his arm through the open window. Moments later, one officer stepped directly in front of the vehicle. As the Honda began moving forward and turning away, the officer fired multiple s**ts through the windshield. Good was later pronounced dead. While authorities have declined to publicly identify the agent who fired the shots, Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem said the officer had previously been dragged by a vehicle during an incident last June.

However, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson later confirmed she was referring to a Bloomington, Minnesota, case involving an officer identified in court records as Jonathan Ross. Since then, the controversy has only deepened. Federal officials maintain the shooting was an act of self-defense, claiming the driver attempted to run officers over. However, the available video footage does not clearly show the vehicle making contact with any agent.

The federal administration’s take on the ICE agent

After the shooting, Renee Nicole Good’s vehicle reportedly continued down the street and ultimately crashed into several parked cars, sending debris and snow flying. In the aftermath, experts say investigators will closely examine whether the officer’s use of force was reasonable, whether his actions escalated the danger, and whether allowing Good to leave and arresting her later could have been a safer alternative.

At a Wednesday news conference, Kristi Noem said the agent “is an experienced officer who followed his training.” She added that Good refused repeated commands to exit her vehicle and then attempted to run over federal agents, according to CBS. That position was echoed by President Donald Trump. He told The New York Times that Good tried to “run over” the officer.

“I want to see nobody get shot,” Trump told The New York Times. “I want to see nobody screaming and trying to run over policemen either.”

However, state and local voices have pushed back on that version of events. Chris Burbank, a former Salt Lake City police chief with 25 years of law enforcement experience, told PEOPLE that he does not believe the agent was in immediate danger at the moment he fired his weapon. “In order to use deadly force in this country, your life or someone else’s life must be in immediate danger,” he argued.

Meanwhile, attempts to reach Ross, 43, through phone numbers and email addresses linked to him have been unsuccessful. For now, the investigation continues. So does the debate over whether the shooting was a justified act of self-defense or a tragic failure of judgment.