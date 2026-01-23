NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw Announces News Away From FOX as Broadcasting Season Ends

Apart from being a four-time Super Bowl champion, a multi-Emmy Award–winning broadcaster on FOX NFL Sunday, and a familiar face across film, television, and live stage, Terry Bradshaw has also long been deep into bourbon and cigars. This isn’t a side hobby he picked up late. But it’s something he’s been vocal about for years. If anything, Bradshaw Bourbon exists as a reflection of that personal interest.

And fittingly, during Super Bowl week, the Pittsburgh Steelers legend is stepping into host mode to showcase his Bradshaw Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Just a week ago, luxury cigar-and-cocktail spot Eight Lounge, located inside Resorts World Las Vegas, announced that Bradshaw will host a signature Smoke & Sip event at 8 p.m. on Monday, February 2.

During the evening, the former NFL quarterback turned FOX analyst will personally guide cigar pairings alongside his award-winning bourbon and serve as a guest bartender. On top of that, he’s all set to take part in a bourbon-focused Q&A, making it a hands-on experience rather than a simple meet-and-greet. The bourbon itself carries just as much intentional detail.

Bradshaw Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is bottled at 51.9% ABV, a deliberate nod to Bradshaw’s 51.9% career completion rate. Several retailer listings note that the whiskey is aged over five years. And it has earned a 91-point rating from Wine Enthusiast. Official tasting notes describe vanilla, toffee, and campfire aromas on the nose. Cinnamon, baking spices, and coconut on the palate. And finishing with wood, vanilla, and butterscotch.

But the February event won’t stop with the flagship bottle. Attendees will also get a first taste of the brand’s new 6-year and 12-year single-barrel bourbons. And each will be paired with a cigar. On top of that, the night will debut a new cocktail, Terry’s Gold Rush. It’s another subtle nod to Bradshaw’s legacy with the Steelers.

The drink blends two ounces of Bradshaw Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey with 0.75 ounces each of fresh lemon juice and honey, shaken and served over a large ice cube. That said, and with Bradshaw behind the bar and the tasting lineup set, reservations for the Smoke & Sip event are available through Eight Lounge’s website. As for Bradshaw, he’ll host the event after wrapping up his broadcasting season at FOX. And speaking of which, the NFL legend is currently in the spotlight for his prediction blunder.

Terry Bradshaw took a wrong guess during the Seahawks vs. 49ers

Ahead of the Eagles–49ers Wild Card matchup, Terry Bradshaw was sold on San Francisco pulling it off on road. He stuck with that call. And he nailed it. But just last week, the NFL legend went back to the same well, once again standing alone. During the FOX NFL Sunday pregame, Bradshaw was the only analyst to confidently pick the 49ers to upset the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round.

“I’m Terry Bradshaw here for Fox Sports, Fox NFL Sunday, and as all of you millions of fans out there have noticed that follow me, I was the only one last week to pick the 49ers over the Eagles on the road in Philadelphia, the city of brotherly love,” Bradshaw announced on Instagram. “Again today, I’m the only one to put in the work, made the phone calls, studied the tapes, and after careful consideration and a lot of praying, I’ve decided that I’m going to go with the 49ers again. Okay, 49ers, I gotta go.”

The prediction wasn’t pulled out of thin air. San Francisco had already beaten Seattle at Lumen Field earlier in the season. But this time, the context was different. The stakes were higher, the Seahawks were the No. 1 seed, and everything was on the line. And that’s where the call unraveled.

Seattle’s top-ranked defense showed up in force and dismantled the 49ers 41–6, punching its ticket to the NFC Championship Game. Now, the Seahawks will face the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. And to his credit, Bradshaw will be back on FOX’s pregame set. Whether he goes out on another limb with a prediction this time remains to be seen.