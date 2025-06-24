NFL Re-Imagined: Would Steve Young Dominate in Kyle Shanahan-Led 49ers Offense?

Steve Young once called quarterbacking “an art form,” crediting Sid Gillman with teaching him that footwork isn’t just mechanics—it’s the foundation for timing and improvisation. Under Bill Walsh, he disciplined that athletic chaos, mastering West Coast precision without losing his instinctive flair. Mike Shanahan even praised Young’s transformation—”he drove me beyond my own standards“—highlighting a QB equal parts rebel and tactician.

But that was ages ago, and the 49ers legend is now officially retired. The real question: could that blend of unpredictability and structure dominate Kyle Shanahan’s 2025 offense?

Steve Young and Kyle Shanahan’s offense: Trait-by-trait comparison

Kyle Shanahan has been serving as the 49ers’ head coach for eight years now. And if there’s one thing that we learned about the Niners’ head coach, then it’s that in Shanahan’s offense, precision isn’t optional—it’s the fuel. Shanahan’s offense demands tight-play action windows to pre-scripted progression reads, and from effortless elite thrower to fearless pocket presence and high quarterback IQ.

Steve Young’s resume? It reads like a blueprint for that style of football. The NFL legend led the league in passer rating six times, and his career mark of 96.8 still stands among the top tier, even in today’s passer-friendly NFL. That 64.3% completion rate? Well, safe to say it wasn’t built on bubble screens either, it came from threading the ball on rhythm in a timing-based West Coast scheme.

Young mastered the scheme under Bill Walsh and Mike Shanahan. Kyle Shanahan, on the other hand, is currently leading the offense with Brock Purdy. And one of Purdy’s traits is his mobility. The fourth-year QB has a decent run-game record. Last year, he rushed for over 300 yards. And Young? One thing is certain: Niners’ head coach doesn’t need Lamar Jackson; he needs someone who can boot out, extend the play, and force defenders to cover grass they didn’t account for. That was Young, decades ahead, when RPO wasn’t even a major part of that time.

With 4,239 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns on the ground, Young was a legitimate threat with his legs, but more importantly, he used them to manipulate the pocket and change launch angles. Not to mention, Young has already urged Shanahan for Purdy to run a little bit more in the 2025 season. And now, if we round up Shanahan’s desire to have elite throwing ability, mobility, IQ, and quick release ability, then it’s safe to say that Steve Young can dominate his offense. But before we count it as a final verdict, let’s give the modern context a little bit of look.

Modern Context: Would Young dominate in 2025?

Kyle Shanahan’s offense blends zone runs, RPOs, and timing passes with pre-snap motion. And if history has taught us anything about Steve Young, then it’s that the Niners legend was one of the greatest quarterback athletes ever. Without a doubt, his IQ would allow him to navigate this hybrid with ease. And now, if we look at the supporting cast, in today’s NFL, space is the weapon—tight ends in motion, backs on option routes, receivers running layered crossovers.

Young and Jerry Rice, back in the day, formed one of the greatest duos ever. We’re talking about 85 TDs together. And to spice things up, Young has been an admirer of “pistol offense”, and so does Shanahan. So, in Shanahan’s world, Young could weaponize his supporting cast with his West Coast scheme and pistol offense to lead the offense.

But what about health? It’s a fair concern, without any doubt. Young’s concussions were real, and the hits he took shortened his prime. But 2025 isn’t 1999. Play design got smarter. There are better protection schemes. Players still get injured, sure. But modern medical care is a big relief. And with these facilities, Young’s medical gifts could be sustained longer.

Finally, we’re in the analytics era. Completion over expectations, EPA per dropback, success rate—metrics that would’ve adored Young’s balance of efficiency and explosiveness. He had a top-15 passer rating of all time. Better than many current dual-threat stars? Well, it might catch some side-eyes, but you can say that. So, all in all, we know that it’s not possible, but yes, Steve Young can dominate Kyle Shanahan’s offense in 2025.