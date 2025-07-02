Packers Legend Who Threatened Travis Kelce’s Life Responds to Chiefs Star’s Allegations

After missing out on his rookie season in 2013, Travis Kelce entered Lambeau Field with just 10 career catches and a chip on his shoulder. “I’m going into Lambeau and I’m thinking, this is Lambeau, this is my moment,” Kelce recently revealed on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. “People are going to know me after this.” In hindsight, people did get to know him that day, just not quite the way he envisioned. The 35-year-old tight end would soon have his first unforgettable encounter with Packers legend Clay Matthews.

“I see Clay Matthews, I’m just like, oh shit, this is f—— Clay Matthews,” Kelce recalled. “His arms are way bigger in person than they are on TV, and they’re enormous on TV.” What happened next was a quick lesson in NFL reality. On the backside of a run play, Kelce ran up behind Matthews, delivered a little hit—standard football contact—and decided to let the veteran know he’d arrived: “Yeah, m———-r,” Kelce said. Matthews’ response?

Well, he literally threatened Kelce. “He (Matthews) stops, squares up to me and says, ‘Don’t f—— ever f—— talk to me. I’ll f—— kill you,'” Kelce recalled. Kelce observed that it might not have been exactly those words, but it was something scary and aggressive. Right after that incident came to light, the Packers legend took to his social media handle and responded to Kelce’s anecdote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Matthews re-shared the clip on his ‘X’ handle and wrote, “Allegedly** @tkelce 😂😂,” addressing the tight-end’s accusations. Besides, the former Packers linebacker confirmed that the two went on to become best friends by the end of the game. “We were BFFs by the end of the game 🫶,” Matthews added.

AD

It wasn’t an on-field clash or a lasting feud between the young tight end and a veteran linebacker. It was just a rookie intensity from Kelce’s side, trying to make his presence felt. And when he first acquainted with him, the young tight end just just all hyped up and wanted to tell Matthews that he had arrived, not in a way Matthews liked. Though that trash-talk backfired, that was Kelce.

Early in his NFL career, Travis Kelce certainly turned heads with his talent as a tight end. But it was his fiery on-field antics that often made even more noise. The same season in which the Packers legend threatened Kelce, the tight end was fined $11,025 for “unsportsmanlike conduct” during a 29–16 loss to the Broncos. Kelce was accused of an inappropriate hand gesture and motion at Broncos linebacker Von Miller.

No wonder Clay Matthews allegedly threatened Kelce when he trash-talked with him. Fast forward to now, Matthews has officially hung up his cleats, and Travis Kelce is also approaching the twilight of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is the 2025 season the last for Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce is entering the final season of his two-year $35.25 million deal that he signed with the Chiefs last year. That said, the skepticism around Kelce’s future is swirling as the 2025 season is rapidly approaching. However, while having a chat on the Bussin’ With the Boys Podcast, Kelce sounded like a man wedged between conviction and uncertainty. “I don’t know what I’m gonna feel like in March and April next year when I make that decision,” he confessed.

He went on, reminding everyone, “But I know that I got one on the contract and I got a hell of a f——team and we got a lot of f—— talent and I’m pumped for it.” Speaking of which, many argued that if the Chiefs had won the Super Bowl earlier this year, Kelce might have hung up his cleats. But given that he’s returning for his 13th season and he still has unfinished business left, one question emerged: is it going to be his last season?

USA Today via Reuters Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Well, recently, CBS Sports reported that if the Chiefs manage to hoist another Lombardi in the 2025 season, Kelce will likely call it a career. The 35-year-old tight end stepped away from the spotlight after losing the Super Bowl, where he recorded just four catches for 39 yards. Following a poor performance in the Super Bowl, Kelce took some time to decide whether he wanted to continue playing with the Kansas City team or not.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At the end of the day, he shrugged every retirement rumor off and told Pat McAfee that “I’m coming for sure.” That said, it’s fair to say Travis Kelce’s NFL future may hinge on how the 2025 season plays out. If he wins another Super Bowl, retirement could be calling his name. If he falls short? That’s the paradox only he can figure out.