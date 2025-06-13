Pat McAfee Stunned by Travis Kelce’s Appearance With Taylor Swift as NFL Legend Warns 31 Teams

It’s not every day that the biggest pop star in the world strolls into a hockey arena with one of the NFL’s biggest stars, but that’s precisely what went down at the Stanley Cup Final in Florida this week. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rolled up hand-in-hand, casually stealing the spotlight from the ice. It wasn’t just their presence, though—it was the whole look. Travis was decked out in all red, this time rocking the Florida Panthers and not the Chiefs. And Taylor?

Cream sweats, sleek ponytail, and high-heeled boots. Effortless chaos. They weren’t even trying, but they basically turned Game 4 into their red carpet moment. Social media lit up, not just over the couple, but also over the coordination—Travis’s bold red tracksuit next to Taylor’s soft, glam fit made for the kind of unspoken couple aesthetic that gets instantly meme’d. While laughing together, cheering from their seats in a private suite, or having fun, the couple made their presence known.

But if you’re thinking that it was just Travis’s red tracksuit or Taylor’s signature red lip that grabbed the spotlight, think again. Because if you’re Pat McAfee, then the chances are you’ll dig out the thinnest details possible. And get this, McAfee didn’t disappoint again this time either. So, what went down actually? On Thursday, Kelce and Swift were spotted holding hands as they approached their seats to watch the Stanley Cup Finals between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers.

And right after that clip went viral, McAfee noticed something unusual. It’s Kelce’s height. The NFL legend believes that Travis has grown 10 feet tall this offseason, literally. “I don’t know if you know this,” McAfee told the 49ers TE and the member of the Tight End University, George Kittle, who recently stopped by The Pat McAfee Show. “Travis Kelce is now 10 feet tall.”

You could literally hear Kittle whispering, “WOW!” as they watched the video where Travis was towering over everyone, just casually strolling. Taylor was right beside him, heels on and still barely reaching his shoulder. No wonder McAfee was shocked to see the Chiefs’ TE this tall, and so was Kittle. “Did you see that last night? Did you see him?”

“Taylor was wearing huge heels. I mean Travis’s head was hitting off the roof. This dude might have grown this off (season). He might be 10 feet tall because Taylor is very tall, right? Look at all the children around. Those are adults that he’s walking around. Travis Kelce might have grown this offseason. He might hit a growth spurt at 30-plus. We might need to look out for Travis Kelce having a year of a lifetime for the Kansas City Chiefs.”

It’s too early to say now. But one thing’s for sure: in his mid-30s, the TE is definitely turning heads with his height. And Kittle’s response to it?

Well, the Niners’ TE was on board with McAfee’s obsession with Travis Kelce’s height, but he made it clear that the Chiefs’ TE has never taught how to grow in your 30s at the Tight End University. “He’s definitely 10 feet tall… He didn’t teach us that, he hasn’t taught us that at Tight End (University) ever, how to grow in your 30s. Hopefully, that’s a topic this year.” Indeed! And we’ll find that out when the regular season kicks off.

It’s safe to say that Travis and Taylor are finally making headlines for a power couple moment after months.

Taylor Swift will be seen more at Travis Kelce’s games this season

Ever since the Super Bowl loss earlier this year, everyone has been speculating about Travis and Taylor’s next step. While Kelce took a moment to reflect on his NFL career amidst all the retirement rumors, Taylor had just wrapped up her Eras Tour. And ever since the Super Bowl loss, the world was wondering where the power couple would surface next; they chose the Stanley Cup Finals in Florida.

The 25-year-old TE has been residing in Florida for some time now, living in a rented mansion as he prepares and trains for the upcoming NFL season. And Taylor? She is now in her sporty era, post the concert era. First, with her appearance at the Super Bowl in February while supporting the Chiefs, and now cheering for the Florida Panthers during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift watches the action prior to a game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

And the way things are shaping up, it’s expected that for the first time since Travis and Taylor started dating, the singer will attend more games than ever this NFL season, according to People. “Taylor is really looking forward to the upcoming NFL season,” a source told People. “Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule.

“This fall will be completely different. It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar, later adding, “She’s genuinely excited to have the time and flexibility to show up for Travis more consistently.” That said, with Travis Kelce heading into his 13th season with the Chiefs, it’s safe to say Taylor’s going to be in his corner more than ever.