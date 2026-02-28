Pat McAfee Unleashes Expletive-Laced Rant After Backlash Over Covering Team USA’s Tab

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LIX-City Scenes Feb 5, 2025 New Orleans, LA, USA Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show set at the Super Bowl LIX media center at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Louisiana United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250205_tbs_al2_276

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LIX-City Scenes Feb 5, 2025 New Orleans, LA, USA Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show set at the Super Bowl LIX media center at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Louisiana United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250205_tbs_al2_276

Pat McAfee’s known for stepping up big in clutch sports moments beyond the NFL. But that spotlight often sparks backlash. Take Team USA’s epic gold medal hockey win over Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, for instance. McAfee footed their wild $150K celebration tab, only to catch heat from critics. Now the NFL veteran has fired back with another epic rant, tearing into them.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The buying of the tab felt like this is an obvious move,” McAfee noted. “This is what should happen. I thought somebody else was gonna do it. That obviously turns into me being s–ist and r–ist, everything like that, which is so absurd. It’s really cool that happens by a small amount of people…a lot of basically every day of their life, seemingly looking for melters to have a melter. But we would like to let them know that you will never outweigh the happiness and the unity that sports bring, so you can all eat sh-t.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It all went down when the USA men’s hockey team got rerouted to Miami due to winter storms in the Northeast, less than 24 hours after their overtime gold Olympic win against Canada. They hit E11EVEN nightclub, and things escalated quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media blew up with clips of the team inside the packed spot. Champagne bottles popping, players going wild after bringing home gold for the country. They celebrated with cigars, Armand de Brignac champagne, and a club-wide national anthem singalong.

And to their credit, the celebration felt inevitable. After all, Team USA hadn’t captured Olympic gold since 1980, and Sunday’s final came exactly 46 years after the Miracle on Ice semifinal, making the moment as symbolic as it was historic.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

But when word spread that E11EVEN said the squad racked up a $150K tab, McAfee jumped in without hesitation.

“Boys! Thank you for representing the United States of America in such a great way, it was an honor to watch you win,” McAfee said. “Enjoy the h*ll aht of all of it. Tonight all of your drinks are on me, E11ven and the rest of the United States of America. Cheers Boys! We appreciate you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And just like that, the NFL legend covered the whole tab for Team USA. On paper, it was a classic McAfee move honoring big moments in other sports.

In reality, though, it drew instant flak from liberal hockey fans, who slapped him with s–ist and r–ist labels. Fast forward, and McAfee made it clear. A vocal minority won’t ruin Team USA’s triumphs, no matter how loud they get.

ADVERTISEMENT

And while McAfee has been under scrutiny for his recent move, he’s also drawn attention after reportedly revealing the Tennessee Titans’ new logo before the team made it official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pat McAfee revealed the Titans’ new logo

The Titans are in a rebuild mode this offseason, with Robert Saleh stepping in as head coach and Cam Ward heading into his second year. But the overhaul hasn’t been limited to the coaching staff or roster construction. It appears the franchise is also tweaking its identity ahead of the 2026 season.

The new logo first surfaced in early February, only to be taken down shortly after. This time, though, it gained traction. During a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, an NFL 2026 ad space graphic aired, and it prominently featured what many believe is the Titans’ updated logo.

The design showed a simplified “T” with the three-star roundel, notably without the signature flames. Even more telling, the official Titans X account briefly retweeted the clip before deleting it, fueling speculation that the reveal may have been premature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visually, the update appears to move away from the Greek mythology-inspired flames that have defined the franchise since 1999. The navy-heavy look also seems toned down, favoring a Columbia blue and red palette. It’s a clear nod to the organization’s Houston Oilers roots.

And unlike the reaction to McAfee covering Team USA’s $150K celebration tab, where criticism followed, this reveal, intentional or not, was largely embraced.