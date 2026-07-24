“Pick Other People to Mess With”: Cody Rhodes’ Blunt Warning to Tom Brady Amid WWE Rumors

Tom Brady is looking to try something “very cute.” There seems to be something in the air when it comes to career pivots. During Fanatics Fest, Jake Paul said he wants to give the NFL a shot. Then there was Brady, who appeared on Cody Rhodes’ What Do You Wanna Talk About? and made it clear that he’d love to receive an invitation to participate in at least one WWE match.

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“I need to get an invite. I’ve been waiting for [WWE president] Nick Khan to come up with some storyline for me to get in the mix,” Brady said. “I feel like I’m retired from football, and I have an opportunity to go out there and still showcase that I’m a little bit of an athlete. I think I could get in there for at least one match. Come on, Nick. Make it happen.”

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After Brady’s optimism for WWE gained traction, Rhodes shared a stark warning for the former New England Patriots quarterback during an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

“Here’s my warning. Tom doesn’t need a warning. He’s a super athlete,” Rhodes said on The Tonight Show. “But a lot of the celebrities and people want to cross into wrestling and we do some sort of merging of worlds, I feel like they always get involved in my stuff. Travis Scott, Pat McAfee, they get right in on what I’m doing. If you come in, you can pick other people to mess with. You can. Also, you know, not everyone has to fully wrestle.”

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If Brady ever gets the opportunity to showcase his athleticism in WWE, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen something like it. After all, athletes from various sports and entertainers have long tried their hand at professional wrestling.

Just look at actor Stephen Amell and musician Bad Bunny, both of whom made memorable WWE appearances, while former Indianapolis Colts punter and ESPN analyst Pat McAfee enjoyed an extended run with the company.

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For Brady, meanwhile, a WWE appearance will certainly carry significant weight, considering the current affairs. Earlier this year, Brady and Logan Paul were involved in a feud when the seven-time Super Bowl champion called WWW “very cute.” Then, at the Fanatics Fest event earlier this month, Brady made headlines after slapping Paul.

While that doesn’t mean Brady will receive an immediate invitation from WWE or step into the ring with Logan Paul anytime soon, it’s not hard to imagine WWE president Nick Khan finding a storyline for the former NFL quarterback. Whether or when that happens remains to be seen. But if it does, Brady has already been told to stay away from Cody Rhodes’ business.