Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeWWE

“Pick Other People to Mess With”: Cody Rhodes’ Blunt Warning to Tom Brady Amid WWE Rumors

google_perference

Add us on Google

Keshav Pareek

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 24, 2026 | 12:47 PM EDT

HomeWWE

“Pick Other People to Mess With”: Cody Rhodes’ Blunt Warning to Tom Brady Amid WWE Rumors

google_perference

Add us on Google

Keshav Pareek

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 24, 2026 | 12:47 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Tom Brady is looking to try something “very cute.” There seems to be something in the air when it comes to career pivots. During Fanatics Fest, Jake Paul said he wants to give the NFL a shot. Then there was Brady, who appeared on Cody Rhodes’ What Do You Wanna Talk About? and made it clear that he’d love to receive an invitation to participate in at least one WWE match.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I need to get an invite. I’ve been waiting for [WWE president] Nick Khan to come up with some storyline for me to get in the mix,” Brady said. “I feel like I’m retired from football, and I have an opportunity to go out there and still showcase that I’m a little bit of an athlete. I think I could get in there for at least one match. Come on, Nick. Make it happen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After Brady’s optimism for WWE gained traction, Rhodes shared a stark warning for the former New England Patriots quarterback during an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

“Here’s my warning. Tom doesn’t need a warning. He’s a super athlete,” Rhodes said on The Tonight Show. “But a lot of the celebrities and people want to cross into wrestling and we do some sort of merging of worlds, I feel like they always get involved in my stuff. Travis Scott, Pat McAfee, they get right in on what I’m doing. If you come in, you can pick other people to mess with. You can. Also, you know, not everyone has to fully wrestle.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If Brady ever gets the opportunity to showcase his athleticism in WWE, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen something like it. After all, athletes from various sports and entertainers have long tried their hand at professional wrestling.

Just look at actor Stephen Amell and musician Bad Bunny, both of whom made memorable WWE appearances, while former Indianapolis Colts punter and ESPN analyst Pat McAfee enjoyed an extended run with the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Brady, meanwhile, a WWE appearance will certainly carry significant weight, considering the current affairs. Earlier this year, Brady and Logan Paul were involved in a feud when the seven-time Super Bowl champion called WWW “very cute.” Then, at the Fanatics Fest event earlier this month, Brady made headlines after slapping Paul.

While that doesn’t mean Brady will receive an immediate invitation from WWE or step into the ring with Logan Paul anytime soon, it’s not hard to imagine WWE president Nick Khan finding a storyline for the former NFL quarterback. Whether or when that happens remains to be seen. But if it does, Brady has already been told to stay away from Cody Rhodes’ business.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Keshav Pareek

2,394 Articles

Keshav Pareek is a Senior NFL Features Writer at EssentiallySports, where he has covered two action-packed football seasons. He also contributes to the ES Behind the Scenes series, spotlighting the lives of top NFL stars off the field. Keshav is known for weaving humor into serious sports writing and connecting with readers by tapping into the emotional heart of the game. He’s particularly fascinated by the NFL Draft’s “Green Room” drama and remains puzzled by Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected draft slide, an outcome he calls downright baffling. With a fresh wave of breakout talent on the horizon, Keshav is primed for another thrilling season. A lifelong NFL fan, Keshav closely follows quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, drawing inspiration from their leadership and playmaking ability in his coverage. He brings a mix of sharp analysis and narrative storytelling to every story, providing readers with a compelling view of the league both on and off the field.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Antra Koul

ADVERTISEMENT