Prayers Pour In From Terrell Owens as 49ers Legend Announces Concerning Health Update on Georgia Coach

The friendship between Terrell Owens and his longtime best friend, Theron Cooper, is one that goes well beyond football. The two have known each other for years, bonded over a shared love for music, and even turned that passion into a business venture with Dirty South Studios. But recently, that friendship took center stage for a much more serious reason, as Owens shared a deeply personal health update involving Cooper.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The former San Francisco 49ers star revealed that Cooper had undergone a kidney transplant on December 17. What was expected to be a single procedure turned into a tougher road, as Cooper faced unexpected complications that required four additional surgeries. The good news? Owens made it clear that his friend is now doing well.

“God is good! Hall to pull up on my boy @coachtcooper,” Owens captioned his Instagram story, while sharing a clip with Cooper as he visited his best friend after the surgery. “He had kidney transplant on Dec 17, so I had to wait to come to see him then some unexpected complications and 4 additional surgeries but he’s good now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Owens posted the story nearly a day ago, showing the two walking together and catching up after the long recovery. Cooper, who currently serves as an assistant basketball coach at Kell High School, has apparently been dealing with kidney issues for years. That became clear during Owens’ conversation with him. When asked how long he had been waiting for the transplant, Cooper didn’t hesitate: “Four years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

That context makes the moment even heavier. After years of waiting, the call finally came in December, and Cooper traveled to Nashville for the procedure. Owens made sure to give credit where it was due.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s been waiting 4 years to get this kidney transplant,” Owens said. “They finally got it. December 17th. We got the kidney, got the call. Came out here to Nashville, Vanderbilt University. Shoutout to Vanderbilt University. Not Vanderbilt University. I’m sorry. Vanderbilt Hospital, where they gave my man the call.”

Now, nearly four weeks removed from the surgery, Cooper is on the other side of a long and difficult journey. That’s why Owens made the trip to show up, to celebrate the win, and to remind everyone that this story isn’t about setbacks anymore. It’s about survival, patience, and finally getting a second chance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Terrell Owens surprised Theron Cooper

Terrell Owens has never been the kind to disappear when things get difficult, especially when it comes to Theron Cooper. That loyalty goes back decades. In 2004, when Owens was still suiting up for the Philadelphia Eagles, Cooper underwent his first kidney transplant. The moment Owens heard the news, he flew straight to Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta to be by his friend’s side.

Owens recently revisited that moment on Instagram, sharing a clip that mirrors that same energy years later. The video shows him quietly unlocking a hotel room door, backpack slung over his shoulders, peeking in to surprise Cooper. It takes Cooper a second to process what’s happening. But once it clicks, the reaction says everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

This visit carried even more weight. It marked Owens’ first time seeing Cooper in person since his most recent kidney transplant in December. But after following major complications and four additional surgeries, Owens made one thing clear once again: Cooper is doing well and back on his feet.