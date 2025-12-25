Prayers Pour In From Troy Aikman as Cowboys Legend Announces Tragic Personal News

“Those who have education move forward. Those who do not live in poverty or go to prison. We want to break the cycle.” The Dallas Cowboys legend, Charles Haley, said a few years ago, while speaking about literacy and opportunity. Raised in a low-income household, Haley struggled academically for much of his early life and didn’t learn to read until college. Even after becoming a five-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame player, that part of his journey stayed with him.

And he eventually shaped the work he chose to do away from football. That path led Haley to Robert “Bob” Bowie in 2014 during a visit to the YMCA. Bob, who had served as the director of the Town North Family YMCA for nearly a decade, was already a respected figure in Dallas for his civic and philanthropic work. The two later co-founded Tackle Tomorrow, a nonprofit focused on improving early childhood literacy in underserved communities across Dallas.

But on December 12, 2025, Bob passed away peacefully at the age of 79. His death marked a significant loss. Not just for the organization he helped build, but for the Dallas community and the South Dallas families, students, and partners whose lives were directly impacted by his work. Haley announced the news through a post on his Instagram account on Wednesday, December 24.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Bob, the beloved co-founder of Tackle Tomorrow and a true champion for underserved communities in South Dallas,” the caption read. “His passion, heart, and tireless dedication transformed countless lives — especially through his work fighting illiteracy and expanding opportunity where it was needed most. Bob wasn’t just a leader — he was a friend, a mentor, and an inspiration. He saw potential where others saw barriers, and he built bridges with his vision and generosity.”

Bob was born in 1946 to Catherine and Ted Bowie and later graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. It was there that he met the love of his life, Jean McClain Smither, with whom he raised two sons. Professionally, Bob worked in the banking industry, but outside of work, his passions were simple and personal. Think of restoring cars, football, yardwork, and hunting.

More than anything, though, Bob was driven by a lifelong commitment to childhood education. That dedication earned him recognition across Dallas as a civic leader and philanthropist. He volunteered extensively with Jubilee Park, the YMCA, and Tackle Tomorrow, where he served as Vice President. At Tackle Tomorrow, he continued to advocate for literacy and opportunity well into his later years.

The idea of this non-profit itself was born more than a decade ago during one of Haley’s YMCA visits. Recalling those early days, Haley once joked, “A little short white guy about that tall who bosses me around all the time. I always call him mean and he just laughs.” But behind the humor was a serious purpose. Bob had done the research for this greater cause.

“Bob did research and found that the number of kids not reading at the third grade level dictates how many prison cells to build,” Haley added.

That belief became the foundation of the nonprofit. Tackle Tomorrow used education, family support, and community engagement to break cycles before they begin. Now, with Bob’s passing, Tackle Tomorrow has lost one of its most important pillars. And the absence is being felt deeply across Dallas.

Bob is survived by his wife Jean; sons Travis and Ted, grandchildren Owen, Emma, Coleman, and Tessa; and numerous relatives. Following the news of his passing, tributes poured in from across the community, including from Troy Aikman, honoring Robert Bowie as a philanthropist, civic leader, and a man whose legacy will continue far beyond his lifetime.

Supporters of Tackle Tomorrow joined Troy Aikman to pay tributes to Robert Bowie

Following the tragic passing of Bob Bowie, the reaction started at the very top. Troy Aikman didn’t add a long caption or explanation. Just two emojis: “🙏🏼❤️.” And somehow, that silence said enough. From a Hall of Famer who knows leadership and legacy, it felt less like a comment and more like a quiet acknowledgment of a life that didn’t need extra words.

Supporters followed with something more personal, filling in the emotional gaps. “I’m so incredibly sorry. He was very kind, I met him several times. Sending a hug and prayers to everyone that loves him. ❤️” It wasn’t about reputation or titles. It was about presence. Kindness remembered, moments shared, and the sense that Bob left real impressions on real people.

Others leaned into faith and comfort, trying to steady a grieving community. “I am sorry for your loss. May God surround you with peace, comfort, and ever lasting memories!” Another added, “❤️ May the legacy Bob created and his servant heart live on in those he has touched. 🙏” Together, they echoed what Bob stood for: Service, humility, and impact beyond recognition.

The final note tied it all together. “Amazing man who will be deeply and profoundly missed! Thank you Bob.” Simple. Direct. Final. When the tributes range from quiet emojis to heartfelt paragraphs, it usually means one thing. The loss is real. And so is the legacy Bob Bowie leaves behind.