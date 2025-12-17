Prayers & Support Pours In for Bernie Kosar as Browns Legend Announces Health News After Hospitalization

Almost a year and a half after first revealing his battle with liver failure, Bernie Kosar can finally breathe a little easier. The Cleveland Browns legend, who disclosed in a July 2024 interview with Cleveland Magazine that he needed a liver transplant, successfully underwent the procedure last month.

Still, the road back hasn’t been smooth, with repeated hospital visits turning the past few weeks into a grind. That stretch finally appears to be over. On Wednesday, Kosar confirmed that he has once again been discharged from the hospital, sharing the update through a video posted on his Instagram.

“Finally discharged, thankfully. Let’s have a winning positive day with all the people, families, and communities we touch. You matter,” Kosar said in a clip captioned, “Finally and thankfully, I’ve been discharged from the hospital. Feeling incredibly grateful, blessed, and ready to make today a winning day. 🙌 matter.”

Kosar’s medical journey intensified on November 12. The former Browns quarterback announced he had been hospitalized and was awaiting a liver transplant after a previous surgery was delayed because the donor organ was infected. He ultimately underwent a successful transplant on November 17 and was released from University Hospitals a week later, on November 24.

But the relief was short-lived. The 62-year-old was re-admitted on November 30 for undisclosed reasons and discharged just days later. Even then, the setbacks continued. On December 10, Kosar revealed he was back in the hospital again. This time, he was battling an E. coli blood infection less than a month after his transplant.

“Hasn’t been a great last few days this week being back in the hospital with E. coli blood poisoning and an infection here,” Kosar shared via his social media handle. “But feeling way better, gonna be in the rest of the week.”

According to his doctor, Zoe Lewis, Kosar’s recovery will now involve a strict follow-up routine. It’ll include weekly blood tests to closely monitor his progress. After all, while the former NFL quarterback is finally back home, the recovery process is far from over. He’ll need to heal slowly and carefully. And as Kosar marked his latest discharge, messages of support and prayers have already begun pouring in.

Fans wished for a healthy life for Bernie Kosar

The reaction under Bernie Kosar’s post tells you everything numbers and timelines can’t. One fan summed it up perfectly. “You look great Bernie!! You are an inspiration to keep going!!❤️” That line hits because it reflects what this entire stretch has been: Less about football, more about resilience, patience, and showing people it’s okay to keep pushing, even when recovery feels exhausting.

Others focused on timing and gratitude, especially with the holidays around the corner. One comment read, “You look terrific Bernie! Thrilled you’re back home in time for Christmas! God bless you & keep you safe & healthy! UMatter! ☃️” That sense of relief matters. After weeks of uncertainty, simply being home feels like a win that goes beyond medical updates.

Some messages didn’t need many words to carry weight. “God bless Bernie! 🙏,” one wrote. Short, direct, and heartfelt. Another echoed that same emotion with warmth and sports-rooted love. “🙏Happy you’re home! Take care of yourself! God bless you! 🏈 ❤️” Together, they underline how deeply Kosar still resonates with fans on a personal level.

And then came the grounded reminder that recovery isn’t a finish line. “Great news! Take it easy, your body has been through a lot!👏❤️” That sentiment neatly closes the chapter. Kosar’s discharge is huge, but the journey continues. The support pouring in isn’t just a celebration. It’s an encouragement to heal slowly, carefully, and fully.