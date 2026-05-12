“QB Injury Away From Super Bowl”: Troy Aikman Showers High Praise on Sean Payton’s Broncos After Chiefs Schedule Reveal

The Denver Broncos will open their 2026 season with a Monday Night Football matchup against division rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, after falling just short of a Super Bowl appearance last season. Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Troy Aikman, who is set to call the game, recently shared his excitement for the matchup during an appearance on Get Up while also praising Sean Payton for navigating the adversity that came with Bo Nix’s injury situation last season.

“You could argue that they (Broncos) were a quarterback injury away from making it to the Super Bowl,” Aikman said. “It’s unfortunate for that organization, but what a great job Sean Payton has done.”

For a good stretch of years now, the Chiefs have controlled the AFC West behind Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. The Broncos, on the other hand, have endured a playoff drought for nearly a decade after winning Super Bowl 50. However, once Payton drafted Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL draft, things shifted in Denver as well as in the AFC West. Nix helped Denver break the drought and guided the team back to the playoffs in his first season.

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Then in Year 2, Nix took another step forward. Under Payton’s system, the quarterback led Denver to a 14-3 record, secured the AFC’s top seed, and helped the Broncos take control of the division. And while Nix still played efficiently during the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills by throwing for 279 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while adding 29 rushing yards, the quarterback suffered a broken ankle during the game and was later ruled out for the remainder of the postseason.

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That injury ultimately played a massive role in derailing Denver’s Super Bowl hopes. In the AFC Championship against the New England Patriots, the Broncos were forced to start backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Stidham went 17-of-31 for 133 yards, one touchdown, and one interception as Denver fell 10-7.

In a what-if world, had Nix remained healthy, there is a legitimate argument that the Broncos could have seriously challenged New England and potentially reached the Super Bowl.

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But that opportunity disappeared once the injury happened. For the better part of the 2025 season, Payton successfully rebuilt Denver into a legitimate contender with Nix leading the offense. Still, as Aikman pointed out, the Broncos ultimately ended up being one injury away from potentially changing the entire AFC picture.

This is exactly why Aikman believes opening the 2026 season against the Chiefs immediately puts the spotlight back on Denver as a serious contender in the division.

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Week 1 matchup against the Chiefs could set the tone for the Broncos

As the NFL officially announced the Week 1 schedule for the Broncos, Troy Aikman explained why opening the season against a division rival could be important for Denver after coming off a successful year and narrowly missing a Super Bowl appearance.

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“To kick that off week one in a divisional game, I always liked that as a player when you opened up against a divisional opponent and kind of helped set the tone in what is a very competitive division.”

The Broncos’ opening the season against the Chiefs brings multiple storylines into play at once. For starters, it is a primetime season opener between two AFC West rivals expected to compete for the division title. At the same time, the matchup could also potentially feature the return of both starting quarterbacks from major injuries: Bo Nix recovering from a broken ankle and Patrick Mahomes working his way back from ACL and LCL tears.

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According to ESPN, Nix underwent a second procedure last month related to his ankle recovery. As that unfolded, Sean Payton addressed both the injury and the quarterback’s timeline to return.

“The follow-up procedure was not a surprise. No surprises. We feel real good about where he’s sat…[Nix]’s doing great. He’ll be well ahead of time for training camp. I think there’s a good chance we see him in this offseason program in June. We’re gonna be the ones kind of holding him back.”

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix 10 reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117230

And while Nix is expected to return during the offseason program, the same level of certainty does not currently exist around Mahomes. Mahomes has remained optimistic about returning for Week 1. For now, though, that remains optimism rather than confirmation. The quarterback’s availability will likely depend on how his doctors, Andy Reid, and the organization feel about his recovery progress over the coming months.

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Until then, Kansas City will continue its offseason work with Justin Fields taking reps. That said, while Mahomes’ status is still uncertain, one thing seems obvious heading into the season: both the Chiefs and the Broncos will enter Week 1 to gain immediate momentum. After all, Kansas City is coming after a disappointing season, while Denver is trying to recover from falling just short of the Super Bowl.