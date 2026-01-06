Randy Moss Makes Career Announcement After Kevin O’Connell’s Vikings Missed Playoffs

In football, when a wide receiver elevates over tight coverage and comes down with a catch as if the defender never existed, it’s more than just a great play. In Randy Moss‘ terms, it’s a message, “You Got Mossed!” The phrase became synonymous with Moss’ 14-year NFL career, a reflection of how routinely he turned good coverage into a lost cause.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What started as locker-room slang eventually made its way into mainstream football culture, so much so that ESPN officially adopted “You Got Moss’d” as a recurring segment in 2019. Fast forward to today, and the phrase has come full circle. Moss has now trademarked “You Got Moss’d,” formally taking ownership of a line that was built on his dominance.

“Over the years, I’ve learned the importance and power of ownership, which is why it was important for me to take that ownership in my own name and protect the You Got Moss’d brand that’s been built over decades of hard work,” the NFL legend said to Boardroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boardroom (@boardroom) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The roots of the phrase’s rise trace back to Randy Moss’ post-playing career. After hanging up his cleats, he joined ESPN in 2016 as an analyst. He appeared regularly on Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown. By 2019, the phrase had become so closely tied to his identity that ESPN turned it into a weekly segment. The idea was simple: spotlight the league’s best catches where receivers climbed the ladder over defenders. An unmistakable nod to Moss’ Hall of Fame playing style.

Fast forward to July 2024, and the Minnesota Vikings‘ legend made a deliberate business move tied directly to that legacy. He filed for the “You Got Moss’d” trademark. By Monday, the NFL legend had officially secured it, transforming the phrase into a commercial venture. The brand is expected to span apparel and outdoor wear. Think of hats, hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts, sweatpants, fishing shirts and vests, gloves, and outdoor footwear.

ADVERTISEMENT

And at this point, “You Got Moss’d” isn’t just protected from unauthorized use. It’s positioned as the next extension of Moss’ legacy. A legacy that lives beyond the football field. But it still traces back to the same idea: If you were in coverage and the ball still came down? You already know what happened.

Meanwhile, while Randy Moss made his career announcement just before the playoffs, he won’t be able to watch his former NFL team playing in the postseason this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Vikings will miss the postseason 4th time in six seasons

Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings closed out their 2025 campaign on a strong note. We’re talking about a five-game winning streak to finish the season. But despite the late push, it wasn’t enough to punch a playoff ticket. With a 16–3 win over the Green Bay Packers in the regular-season finale on Sunday, Minnesota officially missed the postseason for the fourth time in the last six years.

The Vikings were eliminated from playoff contention back in Week 15, after the Chicago Bears dominated the Cleveland Browns 31-3 at a freezing Soldier Field. Minnesota was already out of the NFC North race heading into that week. While several factors contributed to the collapse, one issue stood out more than most: J.J. McCarthy and his ongoing injury concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

After missing his entire rookie season, McCarthy earned the starting job but struggled to stay on the field. He missed seven games in 2025 due to a combination of an ankle injury, a concussion, and a hand issue. That context matters, especially when O’Connell was later asked whether he’s comfortable entering 2026 with McCarthy as the unquestioned starter. The head coach stopped short of giving a direct answer, explaining:

“I think every year, you’re coming back to build a team throughout the offseason, throughout the draft, leading into training camp. I think he’s improved throughout the season. I think he’s grown as a lot of young quarterbacks do. Today was his 10th start. I can’t wait to work with him in the offseason and absolutely look forward to the continued development and improvement.

“I’m excited about where he’s ending the season and know there are some things we can really dive into as a group, J.J. and myself. I look forward to the challenge of being the best version of myself for not only J.J., but this entire team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, it remains unclear whether the Vikings will fully commit to McCarthy as their starter next season. After another year without playoff football, there’s a possibility Minnesota brings in a veteran quarterback to compete for the QB1 role in 2026. Ultimately, how that decision unfolds will be shaped by what happens over the offseason.