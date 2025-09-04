Randy Moss’ Wife Lydia Breaks Silence on His Cancer Battle, Confirms Feelings on ESPN Return

Randy Moss stepped away from the broadcast booth in 2024 after being diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma. A rare bile duct cancer affecting the tubes connecting the liver, gallbladder, and small intestine. The NFL legend thought and insisted that he didn’t need support, considering he was eating right and taking care of his health. However, his family never left his side during the toughest phase of his life.

“I’m surrounded by my family,” Moss said during a January Instagram Live. The former NFL wideout reflected on how their support has been central to his recovery. Fast forward to now, and Moss’ wife, Lydia Moss, recently sat down with Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts and finally opened up about how part of her role was simply being by her husband’s side. “It was hard for me, because he didn’t want our help, because he’s used to doing everything on his own,” Lydia revealed.

“And as much as he tried to push us away, I think he realized we needed him and he needed us. I was kicking down them doors. I was opening up those blinds. I was like, ‘Even if I just have to sit here, I’m just gonna sit here. Even if you angry, even if you don’t wanna talk, we gonna be here.” While joining Roberts on GMA, Moss also shared that his wife had been his primary caregiver throughout the tough battle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Roberts (@robinrobertsgma)

He added that it was actually her advice that he passed along to his longtime friend, and Colorado Buffaloes head coach, Deion Sanders, after Sanders opened up about his own health struggles earlier this year. “One thing that my wife told me is, ‘Man, get on out here and let the family love you. They miss you,” Moss recalled. “So, that’s the same message I gave Coach Prime, and he did that, and right when he did that, he texted me back a couple days and told me thank you.”

During an Instagram Live in December 2024, Randy Moss revealed that doctors had found cancer in his bile duct, located between his pancreas and liver. A grueling six-hour surgery followed, along with chemotherapy and radiation. And yes, it forced him to step away from ESPN during the final stretch of the 2024 NFL season. But now, the NFL legend is back and is ready to return to the broadcast booth this week.

Randy Moss can’t wait to return to Sunday NFL Countdown

Following a grueling six-hour surgery and multiple rounds of chemo and radiation, Randy Moss returned to ESPN during the Super Bowl LIX coverage. The NFL legend was greeted with a heartfelt video tribute. The video included messages from Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Jerry Rice, Justin Jefferson, and Malik Nabers. “I’m going to be a big cry baby here,” Moss said, wiping tears from his eyes.

“I couldn’t do it alone. It’s been hard, but I got a lot of love and a lot of people believing in me, man, so I’m happy to be here.” Moss stepped back from his broadcasting job for the final couple of months last year due to his diagnosis. Now, as the 2025 regular season is here, Moss will return to ESPN to a full-time role on Sunday NFL Countdown on September 7. Right after the news broke, Randy Moss shared his thoughts on returning to ESPN in a candid chat with TMZ Sports.

“Man, I look forward to it. I missed my crew. Greenie, Alex, Teddy,” he said a couple of months back. He even joked that he didn’t miss his fellow analyst Rex Ryan. “I really didn’t miss Rex Ryan much because he got on my nerves. So, Rex, if you’re hearing this, I am coming back, so scoot over. But really Michael, in all honesty, we have a great group of guys that I work with that I tremendously missed for two months, and ESPN accepted me back with open arms. Man, I just can’t wait for Week 1 to get back with the crew and talk football.”

With his health back on track and the support of his family and colleagues, Randy Moss is set to return not just to the booth but to the game he loves analyzing.