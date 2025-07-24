Retired Safety Ready for NFL Return Hours After Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs’ Message

In a journey that began under the bright lights at LSU, Tyrann Mathieu clawed his way into NFL stardom—from the Arizona Cardinals to the Houston Texans and as a key defender for the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs. Nicknamed “Honey Badger” for his relentless style, he made plays, earned All-Pro honors, and cemented a legacy that transcended statistics. His career was defined by fearless leadership and unwavering grit—classic Mathieu traits.

Along the way, Mathieu’s story came full circle in New Orleans—his hometown—where he donned the Saints‘ jersey and closed the circle. Over 12 seasons, he compiled 36 receptions, three Pro Bowls, three First-Team All-Pro nods, and earned a spot on the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team. Grateful and reflective, he thanked coaches, teammates, and fans as he “close this chapter of my life and officially retire from the game that’s shaped me in every way,” making his final “homecoming” retirement feel like a poetic bookend to a remarkable career.

But even with the Saints now moving forward without him in camp, one question quietly lingers in the background: if the right team calls… would the Honey Badger still bite? Mathieu recently sat down on Up & Adams Show, where Kay Adams asked, “How retired are you?” Mathieu laughed at first and then said, “I mean, I’m retired. I’m retired.” But then he pivoted.

“So, and obviously, you know, I had that conversation, you know, somebody close to me, right?” He added. “It’s like, you know, I don’t think they really believe me, right? Because, you know, a couple days ago, we were just talking about, you know, how MJ kind of took a couple years off and, you know, I did it. And so, you know, I think that’s always like, you know, a possibility, you know, I don’t want to ever kind of rule anything out, but I think as of right now, you know, what my spirit is mentally where I’m at.”

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!