“RIP”: Philadelphia Mourns as Tributes Pour In for Former Eagles GM Jim Murray After Tragic Passing

January 1, 1976: As Jim Murray sat in front of the television set, he knew exactly what to expect—The No. 11 UCLA Bruins could, in no universe, defeat No. 1 Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. In fact, Murray was absolutely sure of the then-Big Ten champion, who were fresh off four victories over ranked opponents. Yet, as the game trickled down to the last minute, the Philadelphia Eagles GM found himself bewildered.

Because UCLA’s 23-10 win that day wasn’t just a reflection of the team’s grit. It was also a valid indicator of what exactly second-year coach Dick Vermeil was capable of. So, on the next flight available, the GM reached California. Lodged at the famous Beverly Hills Hotel, he met the HC, convincing him with a statement that’s iconic to this day. “You come to Philadelphia and these three things will happen. Not only will you move to Philadelphia, you’ll bring your family, and you’ll stay here the rest of your life. You’ll never leave, and you’ll become a household name, no matter what else you do in your life,” Vermeil was told when he asked why he should consider the offer.

Four straight playoff seasons and a first Super Bowl appearance (XV) later, the head coach realized the man was not lying. Because that’s exactly the type of person Murray was: Kind but cunning, warm but wise; In simple words: A man capable of finding the rarest of diamonds in the rough. Unfortunately, these are all but stories now. As informed by his godson and Philadelphia sports media veteran Rob Ellis on X on August 24, “This is a tough one. It is with a very heavy heart that I share, my Godfather, Jim Murray, Co-founder of the Ronald McDonald House and former Eagles General Manager has passed away surrounded by family and friends at the age of 87.” He further added, “To know Uncle Jim was to love him. RIP.” And it’s true.

Besides his on-field success, Murray also made sure he left a lasting legacy off it. It all started in 1974 when the GM discovered that team tight end Fred Hill’s 3-year-old daughter had been diagnosed with Leukemia. Hill and his wife were reportedly sleeping on hospital chairs, eating from vending machines, and living their lives teetering on the edge of sanity. And they weren’t alone, as countless families battled the same ordeal besides the deadly disease. Offering help in an instant and raising funds, it was then that Murray met Dr. Audrey Evans, the head pediatric oncologist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia—an encounter that changed their lives.

“You know what else we need?” Evans asked, as Murray recalled. “When I tell a family their child has leukemia, I’ve changed their family’s life forever. So, I’d like to get a room in a YMCA where they could stay while their child’s being treated.” In his response, Murray said, “You know, you need a house.” At that time, Murray had no idea how he was going to fulfill that promise. He reached out to McDonald’s and asked a portion of Shamrock Shake sales to fund the construction of the house. “Enough funds were raised to help buy an old four-story, seven-bedroom house Evans had found near the hospital,” the fast-food chain’s website notes.

Murray named it the Ronald McDonald House, the first of which was opened that same year. “I knew from the first day we opened the house in Philly that this should be duplicated,” Murray said in 2019. “The McMiracle, as I call it, happened from there. A couple of years later, there was a second house in Chicago. Today, there are 368 houses all over the globe.”

As a proud Philly native, Jim Murray left an enduring legacy—shaping the Eagles’ success on the field and touching countless lives off it. So, it was only expected that he got the same love back when the unfortunate news broke.

Tributes poured in for the legend

After Rob Ellis shared the tragic news of his Godfather, fans across Philadelphia quickly took to social media to honor the icon, expressing their sorrow and respect. One fan wrote, “God Bless Jim and his family.” Another reflected on Murray’s character, noting, “Sad news. A good man and true to his faith as a catholic.”

The Philadelphia community clearly felt the loss deeply. One commenter told Ellis, “Very sorry for your family’s loss. The Philadelphia community lost a great person.” Another simply expressed the collective heartbreak with, “That’s 😔 sad.” Even the shortest messages carried weight, showing how Murray’s legacy touched everyone.

Another person chimed in and wrote, “I remember him of course nice man sorry to hear that.” Across the board, the response painted a portrait of a man whose influence extended far beyond football, reminding everyone that Jim Murray was not only a sports icon but a beloved figure in Philadelphia’s heart and history.