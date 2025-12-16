“RIP”: Prayers Pour In as Tom Brady’s Raiders Struck by Tragedy

When Mike White was inducted into the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame, nearly 50 of his former players quietly learned of the moment and decided to turn it into something more personal. They surprised their coach with a bottle of champagne and an autographed football, a gesture White later called “Overwhelming.” It wasn’t about the honor itself, but who showed up for it. That moment captured the heart of White’s football life, both at the college and NFL stages.

He wasn’t defined solely by wins or titles, but by the players he shaped early, many of whom carried his lessons all the way to the professional level. But on Sunday, December 14, White left behind a legacy built on trust, respect, and relationships that never faded, as the legendary head coach passed away at the age of 89, as confirmed by his family to Cal. It’s why, even now, his former players remember him not just as a coach. But as the one who helped shape who they became.

“Mike was special,” said Burl Toler Jr., a linebacker who played at Cal under White from 1974-77. “He treated us like men and with a lot of respect. Mike was a very gifted and smart coach who loved Cal and loved being a coach, and he surrounded himself with a lot of like minds who instilled in us a will to succeed.”

White spent six seasons as the Golden Bears’ head coach from 1972 to 1977, compiling a 35-30-1 record. His defining year came in 1975, when he was named Coach of the Year after Cal finished tied with UCLA atop the conference standings. That Bears team finished 14th nationally, powered by an offense led by Chuck Muncie and quarterback Joe Roth.

Imago December 1, 1996 – Oakland, California, U.S – Oakland Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins at Oakland Alameda County Coliseum Sunday, December 1, 1996. Raiders beat Dolphins 17-7. Raider head coach Mike White. NFL American Football Herren USA 1996: Raiders 17:7 Dolphins – ZUMAg52_ 19961201_zap_g52_014 Copyright: xAlxGolubx

From there, White made the jump to the NFL, spending time as an offensive line coach with the San Francisco 49ers before returning to the college ranks in 1980. He resurfaced in the Big Ten as the head coach of the Illinois Fighting Illini, leading the program from 1980 to 1987 and posting a 47-41-3 record over eight seasons.

His finest stretch in Champaign came in 1983, when Illinois went 9-0 in Big Ten play. In the process, it became the only team in conference history to defeat every other league opponent in the same year. That success eventually pulled White back to the NFL. This time, though, with a longer stay in mind.

He reentered the league as the Los Angeles Raiders’ quarterbacks coach in 1990. He then moved to coaching the offensive line in 1993. And from there, he ultimately became the team’s head coach in 1995 and 1996 (the team moved to Oakland), finishing with a 15-17 record. Now, as tributes pour in from across college football and the NFL, including from Tom Brady’s Raiders organization, White once led; his legacy stands clear. A coach remembered not just for where he coached, but for the lives he influenced along the way.

Tributes poured in from Cal and Illinois after Mike White’s demise

The reaction from the football world reflected just how wide Mike White’s reach truly was. From the college level to the professional ranks, the tributes poured in immediately. Cal kept it simple and powerful, posting, “Honoring the life and legacy of Mike White.” It was a reminder that, long after the records fade, legacy is what ultimately remains.

Illinois echoed that same sentiment, tying White’s name forever to one of the program’s defining moments. “We mourn the passing of Coach Mike White — 1983 Big Ten Champions,” they wrote. “Another fan added context many remember well, noting, “Led by prolific quarterbacks and offenses, White led Illinois to 3 bowl games and a Big Ten championship in 1983, one of the most celebrated seasons in program history.”

Some responses didn’t need explanation. “RIP” and “RIP 🩶🖤” said enough on their own. In moments like these, words become secondary to emotion. The simplicity of those messages captured the shared grief of fans who may not have known White personally, but understood his impact on the game they love. Others looked deeper, especially at his NFL tenure.

One fan offered a pointed reflection: “15-10 when Jeff Hostetler started at QB, 0-7 without him. He wasn’t a bad coach they should have made the playoffs both years. May he rest in peace.” It summed up White’s career perfectly, often judged by circumstances, but ultimately remembered for influence, not outcomes.