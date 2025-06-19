Rob Gronkowski Shuts Down Patriots Legend 7 Times After Bold Claim on Mike Vrabel’s Team

If anyone’s got the blueprint for winning in New England, it’s the players who lived it. Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and Rob Ninkovich know a thing or two about the winning culture in New England. Gronk bullied defenders, Edelman thrived in chaos, and Ninkovich anchored a defense built on grit. They weren’t just part of the dynasty—they were core to it. Week after week, they lived Bill Belichick’s no-nonsense standard, hoisted Lombardi, and navigated the weight of expectations.

So, when they speak on what winning should look like in Foxborough, it’s not nostalgia—it’s first-hand knowledge. But even that hard-earned wisdom doesn’t drown out recent reality. The Patriots, after Tom Brady and Belichick’s departure, literally bottomed out. 4-13 seasons back-to-back, quarterback drama, and a complete coaching reset have flipped the script. And while Mike Vrabel’s return brings a sense of familiarity, it’s not a shortcut to relevance. The team’s DNA is changing, and these legends know it.

Edelman and Gronk recently hosted Ninkovich on their Dudes on Dudes Podcast. And of course, as the 2025 season is approaching, these Patriots legends had just one question for Ninkovich. “Pats’ over/under 11 wins this year?” Edelman laid it out simply. But Ninkovich wasn’t sugarcoating it. He straight-up admitted that the Patriots will have under 11 wins this year. And that’s where it gets pretty interesting.

Because Gronk wasn’t buying it and asked, “Why under?” Ninkovich response? Well, the former Patriots linebacker recalled the last couple of seasons and said, “11 win? They just had four wins. Let’s be realistic.” Understandable. After all, the Patriots played like a team in turmoil in the last two seasons. But this year? Well, Gronkowski believes that Vrabel and Co. have a slight edge this year, as he made the case for optimism.

“New coach, new players, free agency hit, hit in the draft, got the tackle, got wide receivers, the defense is stacked,” Gronk said. Noted. After a terrible season under Jerod Mayo, New England hired Vrabel as their new leader. And safe to say that Vrabel is building the Patriots’ roster from scratch.

He brought Stefon Diggs on a three-year deal to give a veteran touch to the Pats’ trembling receiving corps. He signed Garrett Bradbury and Morgan Moses to protect the second-year quarterback, Drake Maye. And not to mention the Pats also drafted Will Campbell, arguably one of the best offensive players of the 2025 class. Defensive powerhouse? Milton Williams on a massive four-year, $104 million deal alongside Christian Barmore & Keion White.

So yeah, safe to say that Rob Gronkowski wasn’t talking the talk. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Because 11 to 12 wins after a 4-13 season? Possible. But too early to say. And these Patriots’ legends know it very well. “How about 9? Over/under 9?” Edelman had a change of mind. And Rob Ninkovich gave his final verdict on the Pats’ 2025 season.

“I think they’re a 9-10 win team,” Ninkovich said. And Rob Gronkowski? Well, he agreed this time with his former teammate. “Okay, there we go. 11 is a lot,” he said. So, all in all, while it’s too early to predict how well Mike Vrabel and Co. will perform, the way things are shaping up, it’s likely the team is finally going to have a winning season this year.

Mike Vrabel’s roster update in his first year as the Pats’ HC

The Patriots have officially wrapped up OTAs and mandatory minicamp, and right after that, ESPN’s Mike Reiss spotlighted four wide receivers who appear to be roster locks: Diggs, Mack Hollins, DeMario “Pop” Douglas, and rookie Kyle Williams. Diggs, despite a rough 2024 season cut short by injury, brings elite credentials—857 catches, 10,491 yards, and 70 touchdowns. Hollins offers veteran stability and special-teams value with 162 receptions for 2,069 yards and 15 scores.

Douglas, the explosive slot option entering his third year, has already amassed 115 catches for 1,182 yards and continues to turn heads in spring workouts. Meanwhile, Williams—the third-round rookie out of college—enters the mix with strong production: 248 career receptions, over 3,600 yards, and 29 touchdowns. Early minicamp flashes, including a 40-yard touchdown grab, suggest he may be more than just developmental depth.

And now, if we round all that up, then safe to say that the Patriots are finally getting out of their WR woes from last season. Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, last year’s picks, had an underwhelming rookie season. Sure, Drake Maye was confident about his teammates, and cutting them would sting, but with a new wideout lineup in town, Vrabel would like to take that chance.

After all, the Patriots, a franchise with six Lombardi are yearning for their seventh Super Bowl. How well does their season turn out? That we shall see.