Rob Gronkowski’s GF Camille Kostek Calls NFL Fantasy Football ‘Stupid’ After Unnecessary Backlash

A muggy August afternoon in Foxborough set the stage for Rob Gronkowski’s first plot twist of 2016. After attempting to catch a pass from Tom Brady during a joint practice session with the Chicago Bears, the tight end limped away clutching his hamstring—a “little hammy thing” so “minor,” Gronkowski and the Patriots claimed respectively, that it would barely matter. But by week 3, when Gronk finally lined up, the stats told the truth: Zero catches, and a role as a decoy. Week 4 vs the Buffalo Bills wasn’t much kind either, as Gronk only caught 1 of 2 targets for 11 yards.

And if that wasn’t enough, Week 10 presented a new set of issues altogether. During the second quarter of the Patriots’ 31-24 loss against the Seattle Seahawks, Gronkowski took what he later described as “one of the hardest I’ve got hit in my career for sure.” While initial reports suggested it was a punctured lung, it was later revealed it to be a pulmonary contusion. Meaning? The 4X Super Bowl champion was set to miss the next game again. But, when he did return in Week 12 against the New York Jets, the night ended with the player complaining of “significant back and leg pain”. The team confirmed that Brady’s favorite target would miss the remainder of the 2016 season owing to the back surgery to fix his herniated disc.

“It doesn’t help losing great players,” the Patriots’ quarterback had lamented back then. The misfortune of the situation was that the outcry also extended to grocery stores. In October 2016, during a media conversation, Gronkowski admitted, “I can’t even go to the grocery store without getting yelled at,” talking about fantasy football owners—a first-hand witness of which was also Gronk’s longtime partner, Camille Kostek. Perhaps that explains why she’s still ticked off about the unfair treatment. During a Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari appearance earlier this month, the podcast host asked Costek whether “sports fans would talk s–t about Rob” affected her. To this, the TV host and model responded:

“I think the hardest part for me was this stupid thing called fantasy football, where people would lose money, and they’d…get mad at him when he was injured. And I was like, ‘These are real people.’ And they’d be like, ‘Scr— you. I lost all this money’.” But not to worry as Costek soon learned how to be cool as a cucumber even in the face of fan ambushes. Talking in detail about how she reached that carefree mode, the model decided to bring about a personal example, too.

Mentioning her stint as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, Costek reminisced, “Did you know that when you become a bikini model, that makes people feel like they have access to your bikini body to tell you how you should and shouldn’t be?” The Patriots’ legend’s girlfriend also admitted that public criticism nearly robbed her of the joy she once felt about modeling. Costek reportedly began scrutinizing herself in the mirror in ways she never had before. “I’d be really upset about it with Rob,” she said, before dropping the life-changing advice she received from her partner.

“He said, ‘Camille, if I ever allowed what everyone has to say about me and my personality, about my character, about my injuries, about my career, I literally wouldn’t be able to get up out of bed.’ He was like, ‘You cannot allow any of that to have access to your aura. Like, you literally need to get up and shake it off and go out’.” It’s pretty cool to put into perspective that such wise words were coming from an NFL player who was just 27 years old.

But when you look at it the other way: Those who know, know. After all, you don’t become a 4X Super Bowl champion just like that, do you?