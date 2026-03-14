Rueben Bain Jr. Reveals How Warren Sapp Is Still Helping Miami Football Program Despite Joining Deion Sanders at Colorado

If there’s one thing Warren Sapp is known for besides his HOF NFL career, it is his unwavering support for his alma mater, the Miami Hurricanes. The former NFL star has been a longtime Hurricanes supporter. And his impact goes beyond just cheering from the sidelines. Ask Miami defensive end Rueben Bain Jr., and he will tell you Sapp is one of the alumni actively helping uplift the program.

“Pretty often,” Bain Jr. said when asked how frequently Miami alumni stay connected with the program and continue uplifting it. “I’ll be speaking to Ray Lewis, here and there, Vince Wilfork, Warren Sapp. I mean, it seemed like they really care about this school. That’s what you really need is your alumni is to be deeply rooted into your players.”

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After finishing his high school career, Sapp drew attention from several nationally ranked college football programs. In the end, however, Miami won the recruiting battle, and Sapp committed to the Hurricanes, who were one of the most dominant programs in the country during the early 1990s.

Once he arrived in Miami, Sapp quickly became a disruptive force on the defensive line. During the early 1990s, he routinely overwhelmed opposing quarterbacks and offensive lines. His most memorable season came in 1994, when he recorded 10.5 sacks and made forcing fumbles look almost routine.

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That season added several milestones to his college résumé. Sapp helped Miami capture Big East titles in both 1992 and 1994. In 1994, he earned Consensus All-American honors, was named Big East Defensive Player of the Year, and even finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting, which is a rare accomplishment for a defensive lineman.

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His standout career at Miami eventually paved the way for his NFL journey. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft, ultimately winning the Super Bowl ring.

Even years after his playing career ended, Sapp has remained closely connected to the Hurricanes program. He has never hesitated to publicly discuss or critique the team when he feels it is necessary.

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For instance, in 2025, Sapp openly addressed issues involving Miami’s athletic department while discussing ticket availability for the program’s College Football Playoff Cotton Bowl appearance.

And considering his legacy with the program, Bain Jr.’s comments highlight how Miami legends such as Sapp remain in regular contact with players, offering advice and reinforcing the program’s culture even while pursuing coaching opportunities elsewhere.

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Warren Sapp wraps up his coaching stint under Deion Sanders

Even though Warren Sapp has been a longtime supporter of the Hurricanes, the 53-year-old veteran spent the past two seasons on Deion Sanders’ coaching staff at Colorado.

Sapp first joined the program in 2024 as a senior quality control analyst and graduate assistant while also taking graduate courses at the University of Colorado Boulder.

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He did not have any formal coaching experience at the time. Still, he helped assist the defensive line while mentoring the team’s pass rushers. Fast forward to 2025, and Sapp was promoted to the Buffaloes’ defensive pass rush coordinator. However, the results did not quite match the expectations.

Colorado’s defensive front saw mixed results during his time with the program. The team improved its sack production in 2024, but things took a noticeable step backward in 2025. For broader context, the Buffaloes finished that season with a 3-9 record.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Colorado Spring Game Apr 27, 2024 Boulder, CO, USA Colorado Buffaloes defensive line coach Warren Sapp reacts on the sideline during a spring game event at Folsom Field. Boulder Folsom Field CO USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRonxChenoyx 2024427_rtc_ac4_0330

During that stretch, the defense allowed 30.5 points per game and 425.7 total yards per game, which ranked 121st nationally. The pass rush also struggled heavily.

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Colorado finished the year with just 13 sacks, ranking 129th in the FBS. That marked a significant drop compared to previous seasons. The team ranked 63rd in 2023 and 16th nationally in 2024.

Following the season, Sapp stepped down from his role with the program. The reason was later confirmed as he chose to pursue other professional opportunities.

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Still, his connection to football and to the Hurricanes remains strong. And wherever he lands next, his voice around the game is unlikely to fade anytime soon.