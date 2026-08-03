Ryan Clark Sends Message as ESPN Wastes No Time Filling His Seat With Jason McCourty

ESPN has dominated the sports media conversation over the past two weeks following a wave of high-profile layoffs, including the departure of Monday Night Countdown analyst Ryan Clark. It didn’t take long for the network to fill the vacancy, though. According to reports, ESPN has named former NFL defensive back Jason McCourty as Clark’s replacement on Monday Night Countdown.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter confirmed McCourty’s new role with ESPN. McCourty quickly reacted by sharing Schefter’s post and posting an enthusiastic message of his own: “Let’s GOOOO!”

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Clark sent a congratulatory message to McCourty to show how elated he was about the former NFL player getting rewarded with the role on ESPN.

“Congrats brother!! Go kill it! Worked your way here. Blessings 🙏🏾,” Clark wrote on X.

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Just like Ryan Clark, McCourty joined broadcasting after retiring from the NFL. He joined NFL Network in 2022 as an analyst for Good Morning Football. By 2023, McCourty joined CBS Sports as a college football commentator.

It was in 2024 that he became part of CBS’ NFL broadcast team. He replaced Matt Ryan on Andrew Catalon’s crew as the game analyst, calling regular-season NFL games for CBS. The same year, however, he left NFL Network after Good Morning Football was moved to Los Angeles, leading his way for him to join ESPN.

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At ESPN, he was a regular contributor for several programs, including NFL Live, Get Up, First Take, and SportsCenter. This is exactly why ESPN signed him on a multi-year contract, making him an exclusive ESPN analyst going forward.

Fast forward to now, and following the dismissal of Ryan Clark from ESPN, McCourty is now replacing him at Monday Night Countdown, where he’ll join Scott Van Pelt and analysts Jason Kelce and Marcus Spears.

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This big news comes after Clark’s tenure at ESPN came to an end after more than a decade with the network. The circumstances surrounding his departure sparked widespread discussion as he was informed of the decision during his appearance on NFL Live.

Since then, Clark has come out and shared his perspective, even becoming emotional while reflecting on his time at ESPN during an episode of The Pivot Podcast.